A few days ago, renowned media personality Sheilah Gashumba attacked Dembe FM/Spark TV’s Isaac Katende alias Kasuku for putting on shorts during a live TV show and now she is defending her dad Frank Gashumba who also appeared on NBS TV’s Uncut sabula show on Saturday while putting on a pair of shorts.

While launching a verbal war against Kasuku early this month, Sheilah said the controversial radio/TV presenter had no moral authority to talk about cyber bullying because he has bullied hundreds of public figures over the years.

She also said that the presenter was scared of her #stopcyberbullyingcampaigninuganda because he was afraid that he was next in line to be suspended because of Dembe FM show that promotes bullying.

Sheilah further attacked Kasuku of not respecting himself by putting on shorts while appearing on a live TV show.

“An old man like you, you ashame yourself by putting on shorts on a live TV show.A show every one watches, you’re putting on shorts and a T-shirt so don’t ever cyber bully any one again,” the former NTV Da Beat show co-cost said during her Facebook live session.

However, days after lashing out at Kasuku, Sheilah’s dad Mr Gashumba has done exactly what the former does sometimes while hosting his ‘zukuuka’ morning show that airs on Spark TV. Clad in shorts and a T-shirt, Mr Gashumba was on Saturday hosted on NBS Uncut Sabula show.

Not ready to swallow her words, Sheilah instead decided to just shower praise on her dad for being very smart on the show.

“Mr intelligent looking very stylish on NBS Uncut earlier today!! I think style runs in the family sikyoooo!! Banange if you decide to wear shorts to a tv show make sure you look as stylish as my father,” she said in a Facebook post on Saturday.