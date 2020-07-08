Over the past days, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has been facing the wrath of Bobi Wine’s supporters after she ‘advised’ Ugandans not to vote for the musician turned politician for the sake of ‘We want change’.

According to Zari, Bobi Wine was not ready to take on the presidential seat, but he is only influenced by people who think that change is what Uganda needs.

Following her opinion, the South Africa based Ugandan socialite has since been showered with all sort of insults by the People Power movement diehards.

They accused her of lacking the spirit of nationalism who didn’t care about the oppressed Ugandans. And that it one of the reasons why she didn’t know why a good number of Ugandans were lining behind Bobi Wine to cause regime change.

Now to show that she feels compassionate about the welfare of all Ugandans contrary to what is being said about her by some People Power Supporters, Zari has decided to side with the ordinary citizens to demand government to lift the covid-19 lockdown so that people can again go about their businesses.

Plea to the Ugandan Government🙏 Its a humble request to lift the lockdown. Let bodas operate, the crime rate will rise with no income. Let saloons operate, aba saloon ne cutex bafuna mele yalelo. Reopen arcades, business people emali zabwe zitude, landlords babanja almost 4 month. Just to mention a few. Let curfew hours be revised as well. Its a humble request🙏 Thank you in advance 👏,” the socialite said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.