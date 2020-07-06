Controversial media personality, Isaac Katende alias Kasuku over the weekend revealed that he was not going to involve himself in a verbal war with socialite Sheilah Gashumba who had attacked him for airing out his opinion against her live on TV.

In a tweet over the weekend, Kasuku said after a lot of thinking, he decided not to exchange any word with former NTV Da Beat co-host or her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga [God’s Plan] because it attacking everyone has become their way of life of late.

“Afta a lot of thought,am not going to get involved in a verbal exchange with @SheilahGashumba or the boyfie.This has become their way of life lately. They can mek all the noise in the world and enjoy retweets but not today… Time will tell. Gudnite,” Dembe FM and Spark TV’s presenter said.

During NBS TV’s Uncut show last Friday, Kasuku claimed that Sheilah had no moral authority to criticize anyone over cyber bullying since the vice had been her game in the past.

“Sheilah Gashumba is my friend but she has no moral authority to talk about cyber bullying. Do you remember when she bullied Robin Kisti by throwing all sorts of insults on her. She said Kisti had a smelly mouth and she reached an extent of abusing her mother. So don’t tell me that nonsense.

“We defeated those people fighting us presenter on TV and radio. Now they have taken the battle on social media that we stop cyber building, I want to assure then that we shall also defeat them from there as well, “Kasuku said while being hosted on NBS TV’s Uncut Sabula show.

However, Kasuku’s comment about Sheilah did not go well with the former NTV Da Beat show co-cost and she has since launched an attack on the controversial media personality.

In a Facebook live on Friday, Sheilah claimed that it was Kasuku who had no moral authority to talk about cyber bullying because he has bullied hundreds of public figures over the years.

She was also said that the presenter was only scared of her #stopcyberbullyingcampaigninuganda because he was afraid that he was next in line to be suspended because of Dembe FM show that promotes bullying.

“I dare u to make any show abusing me either on a TV station or radio. You’re feeling bad because I turned Dawn your request of hosting me on your You – Tube channel just because you lack credentials to interview me.”

Sheilah also reminded Kasuku how she was the first person who bought him lunch at Serena Hotel when he couldn’t afford it.

” You’re too broke imagine a young girl like me buying you lunch. On different occasions when you meet me or Marcus you beg for money,” she revealed.

“You claim to be my friend but did you ever call me to find out why I reacted that way to the former tv presenter!Kasuku if someone wokeup and told your daughter that you molest her, wouldn’t your daughter abuse the person back if they kept abusing her for 2 weeks!”