Presidential Advisor on matters of the youth and artistes Jennifer Nakanguubi alias Full-Figure has formally apologised to events promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo for claiming that he had fathered a child with her and neglected his responsibility as a father.

It was this that had made Bajjo to drag Full Figure to court. But events promoter Balaam Barugahara swung in action and asked both Bajjo and Full Figure to settle their differences out of court, and better still forgive each other because they have worked well together before although they now belong to two different political camps;- Full Figure on President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) side after leaving People Power while Bajjo is still in the pressure group.

Full Figure says she is not only sorry for telling lies about Bajjo regarding fathering a child with her but she is no longer interested in any love relationship with him. She has instead blessed his rumoured relationship with socialite Alicia Bosschic.

Full Figure has also openly declared an end to any love relationship dealing with Bajjo, admitting that she is jealous that the events promoter has chosen a more beautiful, brown and curvier woman like Alicia Bosschic instead of her.

According to Balaam, Full Figure had approached him to help her beg Bajjo to forgive her and withdraw the court case filed against her for claiming that Bajjo refused to look after a child he had with her. He added that Bajjo had agreed to forgive Full Figure by withdrawing the case and asking for no money as compensation, damages or court costs. On his part, Bajjo says he has no problem with forgiving Full Figure if she is indeed serious in her asking for pardon.

Meanwhile, Bajjo has showered praises on Alicia Bosschic, who is currently in a war of words with socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black, saying she is so beautiful and will be the next Kim Kardashian.