NTV Uganda Mwasuze Mutya show presenter Faridah Nakazibwe has opened up on calls to offer herself as a candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections just like her nemesis Justine Nameere, the former NTV Life Stories presenter.

Recently, Nakazibwe and Nameere were engaged in a war of words with the latter accusing the NTV Akawungezi news reader of allowing her estranged man Omar Ssali to fool her that Nameere and other women like Flavia Tumusiime were working hard to snatch him away from her.

Nameere has since said she has forgiven Nakazibwe who refused to come out publicly to apologize but only hinted on the fact she is way above her.

But some of Nakazibwe’s fans have been pestering her to use her social media and TV followership to get into politics to prove a point to Nameere who has expressed interest in running for the Central Region Youth MP position.

“Faridah Nakazibwe most likely to run for Member of Parliament in 2021, Why I Support Faridah Nakazibwe for MP? Her strength has been witnessed in the Shs10 Billion that was shared amongst the MPs, she was one of the famous people that criticized the act till the money was recalled,” her fan named Sipho Nyiiro encouraged the TV presenter who recently warned Speaker Rebecca Kadaga that she will be used and dumped like a condom.

In response, Nakazibwe thanked those who believed in her but called for a shift in the mindset of the people to realise that it is about them not the leaders.

“The current state of affairs in Uganda is not about our government, but us people. It shouldn’t be about Faridah, but us all. Are you satisfied with your current leadership? If yes, vote them back. If not, encourage those you think can make better leaders, to stand, and support them, like your future, and that of your offspring depends on it, because it does,” said Nakazibwe.

Although she didn’t give a definite answer, Faridah Nakazibwe’s recent political comments, especially on social media have left many suspecting that she may be on the ballot paper in 2021.