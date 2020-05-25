Seasoned media personality and events emcee Edwin Katamba popularly known as MC Kats has responded to ex-lover and singer Fille Mutoni’s statements uttered during a recent media interview in which she said that he was a bad dad and a selfish lover.

During the NBS Chatroom show with Karitas Karisimbi on May 17, Fille said she regretted having been in love with MC Kats, and described the events emcee as having been full of disrespect, chaos and infidelity.

She also described their relationship as having reached toxic levels beyond which she could not stand MC Kats’ manners.

“You can’t be that selfish. Come and sit me down and tell me, ‘hey, I am hurting, how I can do this?’ but don’t just unleash it on me the way you unleash it on every other person,”

She also spoke about how she had reacted to Kats’ revelation that he was HIV Positive, and accused the media personality of selfishness.

“It was very courageous and bold of him to come out, express himself and seek help. He didn’t let me know, it hit me just like everybody else. I was like ‘even after all these years of me being selfless you’re still selfish,” she said.

But MC Kats has now come out to tell Fille, her fans and his followers who have been roasting him since the interview aired on the Kamwokya-based television station where he works to be understanding, have empathy and appreciate that he has endured a lot.

“Before you start to judge me, step into my shoes and walk the life I’m living and if you get as far as I am, just maybe you will see how strong I really am,” wrote MC Kats during weekend.