Former NTV Life Stories show host Justine Nameere has officially forgiven her nemesis Faridah Nakazibwe.

Weeks ago, Nameere posted a dossier in which she accused the NTV news anchor also presenter of being blind to her embattled husband Omar Ssali’s pretence and schemes to blackmail women.

According to Nameere, Ssali sent himself messages purportedly from women who wanted him as a trick to successfully fool Nakazibwe to believe that women like her (Nameere) and the gorgeous Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura were planning to snatch him away from the NTV Mwasuze Mutya presenter.

Nameere also explained that she exposed Nakazibwe in the lengthy social media statement because she refused to come out and publicly apologize even after she learnt that Ssali had fooled her. She added that Nakazibwe’s claim that she wanted to steal her man caused her depression and many companies refused to give her their juicy gigs.

However in a strong worded Facebook post on Sunday, Nameere revealed that ever since the truth about Nakazibwe’s ex-husband came out, she feels relieved and does no longer hold any ill-feeling against anyone.

However in a strong worded Facebook post on Sunday, Nameere revealed that ever since the truth about Nakazibwe's ex-husband came out, she feels relieved and does no longer hold any ill-feeling against anyone.

See Nameere’s verbatim:

Forgiveness is something very creative and goes beyond the existing facts. It recognises the deeper goodness in people, despite what they have done.

There is no forgiveness if one wants punishment. Forgiveness means pardoning and letting go completely! It requires great grace to forgive. To wrong is human, to forgive is divine!

The good thing is that the truth is out there! I believe the truth came out because God chose to bring out the truth! The truth sometimes painfully takes long to come to light but FORTUNATELY WHEN THE TRUTH COMES AROUND, IT IS UNSTOPPABLE, IT DEFEATS THE LIES! I feel relieved and I do not hover any ill feelings against anyone. It’s time to move on from this issue that was started by a senseless dishonest person who fooled Faridah Nakazibwe. I forgive you Faridah. Moving forward I hold nothing against you! I instructed my Lawyers to withdraw all the cases that were proceeding against you! HOWEVER I caution you to have the police keep a close watch on yo ex husband, he seems capable of just so much and I also suggest that you find professional help for the black mail you suffered and am informed you are still suffering!

Apologies for where my anger led me to say some ungodly stuff.

For all the pain, torture, torment, losses, depression, direct and indirect suffering that I have gone through since these 100% very false malicious lies were told about me, I leave it all to God! For all the pain and torture that my family and loved ones went through because of this, I leave it all to God as well! God who deals with hearts, who knows the inside of hearts! I leave it all to him🙏

My lovely family, fans, viewers, former work mates and well wishers I thank you! I do not take yo love and support for granted! God bless you🙏

I leave u Matthew 18:21-35 please read it.🙏🏾