Singers Desire Luzinda and Wilson Bugembe are currently going through a terrible clash over money.

Recently, the Kitone singer who turned into a gospel artiste a few years ago, asked why churches have not yet come out to support gospel artists during this lockdown period.

Luzinda noted that, at this time most gospel artistes are struggling yet secular musicians are still working through online concerts which are sponsored by beer brands, something that don’t favour gospel artistes.

But being a gospel artiste and a lead preacher of Light The World Ministries Church Nansana, Bugembe was forced to come out and teach Luzinda on how things work in the gospel music industry, during a church sermon on recently, Bugembe said that gospel music is not for money, and those who want money go for secular music.

“Desire should not mind about the money. The world of gospel is very different from secular. If anyone wants money, it is better to stay in secular world,” Bugembe said.

However, Desire isn’t ready to cease fire as she went on her twitter handle on Wednesday and asked Bugembe that if gospel music is not all about money, why aren’t his concerts free?

“If it is not for money, why are his shows not free? Papa Wilson Bugembe, I am not disrespecting you sir or your thoughts but my call was for general support of the gospel industry,” she said.

The clash is still on and Bugembe is yet to respond…..