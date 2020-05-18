The Nakazibwe-Nameere social media battle is back in phase two.

In 2018, NTV’s news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe attacked her ex-co-worker Justine Nameere on allegations that she was hitting on her husband Umar Ssali.

Nakazibwe alleged that Nameere had a serious crush on her husband, and that she frequently sent him love message. And although Nameere continuously denied the allegations, Nakazibwe always claimed that she had a lot of evidence to prove her statements.

Now tables have turned and Nameere seems to have the upper foot over the matter, this after evidence confirmed that Nakazibwe’s ex-lover Umar was behind the creation of multiple fake facebook accounts,he used to blackmaile and cause fights between his former lover and fellow workmate.

‘He who laughs last laughs best’ is the best quote to describe Nameere’s current mood, as she quickly went on social media to throw some jabs at a now vulnerable Nakazibwe.

“Look into yourself well! Someone like you who struggles to be such an angel and so perfect should not be counting divorce number 4! I empathize with you that you were gullible enough to be fooled, a simple crook got you into unnecessary clashes with different people,” she said.

In a wordy Facebook post, Nameere has noted that many people came out to advise Nakazibwe that she was making a big mistake of attacking people over baseless allegations, but nooo, love was in the air and Nakazibwe could only listen to statements made by her bae.

Nameere revealed that after Nakazibwe making all the damages, she finally landed on the truth that implicated Umar of the crimes.

“One day Umar forgot to lock his phone and boom; she sees all these screen shots coming from his phone to hers. She recognised that they were the same numbers that used to blackmail her for money,” Nameere said on Sunday.

This is when things turned worse for Nakazibwe’s marriage, for she had insulted many people trying to protect her marriage, and later it happened that it was her dear husband who was behind the blackmails from fake social media accounts.

Nameere narrated that when Nakazibwe tried confronted Umar about everything, he just turned shame into anger.

“Nakazibwe says the guy turned shame into anger, he started threatening to release her nude pictures and tell the public her secrets,” adding that Nakazibwe told police about this blackmail and when Umar saw that things were getting harder, he ran back Qatar.

More bad news to the TV star, her husband (Umar) was working as a security guard, not as a medical doctor as he earlier told her. And it was also clear that Umar came into Nakazibwe’s life as a gigolo.

Nakazibwe didn’t see this coming, and after feeling ashamed of jumping into conclusions without evidence, she realised her mistake and went back to apologize privately, but Nameere isn’t ready to accept it.

“I gave her 90 days to tell the public the truth, she didn’t, I added her more 90 days and she still informed me she is scared of telling the public. She requested that I forgive her privately and withdraw the case but we say nothing to the public. How selfish. She quickly forgot she introduced this to the public!”.

Nameere insists that though Nakazibwe went through a hard time after introducing a ‘black mailing lying monster’ to her life, but she has to take responsibility for her actions and apologise publically because she is the one who stated the whole drama on social media.

“She always insisted she had overwhelming evidence and proof! Yet in Court and at Police she always asked us to wait for Umalu Ssali mbu he is the one with the evidence until she eventually told us “there is no evidence coming, he will not show up, he is actually the culprit and I divorced him and not in touch with him.”

Adding that “This is a matter Nakazibwe herself introduced to the public instead of privately investigating it first! I was abused, tortured, defamed, called all sorts of nasty ill stuff because of her false accusations and how well she crafted them yet 8 months after discovering the truth she wanted to have my forgiveness privately but leave me tainted publicly! How pathetic!”

Nakazibwe is yet to respond, but according to Nameere ‘lunatics’ like Umar need to be exposed for he might be out their framing and black mailing other people.