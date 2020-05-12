We can reliably state that songstress Sheebah Karungi is back to her former management, Team No Sleep (TNS).

It was said that Sheebah quit TNS a few months ago over unclear reasons, and to confirm these rumours, the singer started to release songs private projects like ‘ekyama’ among others showing that she was independent from TNS.

But possibly, things didn’t workout for her as expected and she ran back to her former management. This was confirmed after she released her latest single dubbed Nakyuka under TNS management.

Unconfirmed reports had it that there was trouble between Sheebah and her manager Jeff Kiwa, and basing on her then posts, it was much clear that the couple wasn’t seeing eye to eye.

This was pointed out as the main reason as to why Sheebah created her own company, Sheebah Establishment, (which Jeff failed to attend during its launch) to help run her personal businesses.

Currently, we are not sure if this Sheebah-Jeff reunion came under good terms because recently, a source told Watchdog Uganda that Kiwa threatened to take everything that Sheebah made under TNS, including her Queendom Mansion, music among other things.

“Now Jeff told Sheebah that if she wants to take full ownership of the house, she should pay his money before three months elapse or he will have to take her house since he holds the bigger shares on the land,” a source said recently.

It was also said that although Sheebah claims full ownership of the mansion and her music, Kiwa copyrighted everything that has Sheebah’s name as a TNS property, meaning that all Sheebah’s songs that were recorded under TNS, and everything she has so far achieved all belong to Jeff’s TNS.

So Sheebah’s only alternative was to return back to TNS, whether she likes it or not.