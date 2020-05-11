Kenyan rapper Simon Kimani famously known as Bamboo African Bantu has revealed that Ugandan Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone initiated his wife Erica Mukisa into Lucifer cult.

Bamboo, a former devil worshipper made these revelations during an interview with a Kenyan television station a few days ago where he mentioned other great African artistes who are also worshipping the devil and have already sold their souls to Lucifer in exchange for fame and money.

“There are many devil worshipers in music that I know personally and one of them is the one who initiated my wife before I met her. My wife at first was a sorcerer and later she was initiated to a higher level, and the one who initiated her is the big artiste in Uganda and his name is Jose Chameleone,” the rapper claimed.

He added that the “valu valu” singer introduced Erica Mukisa directly to the devil. Bamboo further noted that a lot of people see Chameleone as a common man but they don’t know that spiritually, he is a very high-level sorcerer.

“Not only Chameleone, but there are also a lot of artistes all over the world, for example, Nigeria’s Wizkid people don’t know that Wiz is for Wizard. A lot of people don’t know them and because Satan was a singer in heaven, and is still anointed though corrupted and that anointing he gives to his agents makes them powerful and pull people and that is how they get fans in millions,” he added.

However, this is not the first time Chameleone to be pinned for being a devil worshipper, a few years ago there were allegations that he incarnates and goes underground to meet the queen of the sea which prompted him to compose a song “Bawoza Nyanja” bashing the allegations.