As leading Ugandan television stations NTV and NBS continue to battle it out in their weekend nights’ dance parties, the producers have become more creative. However, like with all pressure associated with competitions, mistakes are bound to happen along the way.

The problem with live TV is that once a blunder happens, everyone notices in real time. Also, in the age of social media, smart phones and screenshots, any attempt to hide mistakes on live shows cannot bear any fruit. This is what happened to both the Serena-based NTV Uganda and Kamwokya’s NBS.

For its Saturday’s NTV Dance Party, NTV hosted Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone. All was well until the ‘Baliwa’ hit maker had finished entertaining thousands glued onto NTV and made his sign-out remarks. Instead of thanking NTV for hosting him and the station’s viewers for watching, Jose Chameleone said: “Thanks to my fans watching me on NBS, sorry on NTV.”

NBS presenter Douglas Lwanga said Chameleone’s appreciation of NBS while on NTV Uganda was enough proof that the Kamwokya-based station won Saturday’s night battle.

“Thank you Jose Chameleone. Case closed,” wrote Douglas Lwanga, who formerly worked for NTV.

Meanwhile, even NBS was not spared of the night parties’ blunders. During the Friday night Katchup show, its producer had been tasked to come up with a clip showing the NBS crew carrying a coffin marked NTV to the grave, to show that NBS had defeated NTV in the battle for the Friday night spot. However, possibly working under pressure, the production team came up with an NTV crew carrying a coffin marked NBS TV to the burial ground, and the clip aired to the shock of the viewers who saw it as an own goal for NBS.