Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi has confessed that nobody likes to be with her.

The 30-year-old singer has always been subjected to questions like ‘who is your boyfriend?’, ‘when are you giving birth?’, when are you getting married?’, among other things, but she has always failed to give a clear answer to the queries.

But on Friday, the singer disclosed her reasons after a tweep asked if she’s dating someone during this quarantine time.

In her response, ‘Queen Karma’ revealed that she is currently living her life without a man, only concentrating on working, sleeping and eating.

“Some of us are really just living. We aint dating, we aint being a hoe, we don’t like nobody, nobody likes us. We are just working, eating, sleeping and living life,” Sheebah tweeted on Friday.

Despite her revelation, the Nkwatako singer has on several occasions linked to dating her former manager Jeff Kiwa, but she has always denied the rumours, claiming that between her and Kiwa it was only business.

However, Kiwa and Sheebah had a bitter fallout recently and she started up a new company dubbed Sheebah Establishments, that’s currently handling her music alongside other businesses.