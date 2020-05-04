Faded socialite and sworn sex worker Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black has called on all thigh vendors to hike their prices after she picked inspiration from disgruntled former NTV presenter Sheila Gashumba.

Since Friday, Sheila has dominated social media debate after she revealed that she left NTV Uganda where she co-presented NTV the Beat and NTV Style Project because the station was paying her as little as Shs50,000 per show.

“Some stations should be ashamed of themselves!! Come on! Why pay too little for the talent you front. I’m so proud of the TV Presenters in the industry but y’all know you deserve more!!” wrote Gashumba. “You know it deep down!! I have so much respect for y’all and you know that because I know what it means to chase a dream but you need to be paid your worth.”

While some media presenters and other Ugandans online have told off Sheila for being ungrateful to NTV Uganda which gave her an opportunity to shine and be seen by big brands for huge business opportunities, others have supported her for boldly coming out to encourage media industry workers to demand better pay or accept to work their way into poverty.

Those praising Sheila for putting NTV Uganda on the spot is Bad Black, the self-styled minister for sex workers. Bad Black has now appealed to fellow sex workers to realize their self worth and increase prices for services offered to clients.

“After reading all Sheila Gashumba tweets, even us the sex workers should raise our prices. If Faridah Nakazibwe and Canary Mugume are paid 50k per show, who are we [whose services provide] earthly happiness? From today, we have [raised prices for all services] provided by sex workers.”