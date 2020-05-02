Mpaka Records boss Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda is finally settling for social media comedienne Martha Kagimba, alias Martha Kay, after NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire refused his love.

Recently, Ykee Benda was so obsessed with Nduhukire that he sent her a birthday message dripping with love and threatened to storm the Kamwokya-based television station to propose to the Bishop’s daughter. But Nduhukire responded with silence as if to give credence to singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass’ warning to Ykee Benda that his interest in Sheila would “end in tears.”

It has now emerged that after the realisation that the TV personality was not interested in him and was not even willing to give him time to express his love beyond social media, the ‘Turn Up the Vibe’ singer has resolved to settle for Martha Kay.

It should be remembered that Ykee Benda and Martha Kay have been rumoured to be silently in love for some time now. The two have even openly expressed love for each other. In July last year, Ykee Benda told a local television station: “I was ready to start up a relationship with Martha Kay immediately after my [Singa] concert but things never worked out as I expected them. I thought me and her had a future but guess what, I was wrong. I had hopes that our relationship could work out.”

Months earlier, Martha Kay had confessed her love for Benda but complained that he was “playing hard to get” and had “been ignoring me for long.”

But now, Ykee Benda seems to be seeking consolation from Martha Kay after Sheila declined to warm his bed and be the love of his life.

“Eno love tugitwale mukisenge 💃💃💃… Martha , U and i on a single bed,” Benda posted on his social media page.

The post has left followers wondering whether he had given up on Sheila that soon and decided to go for Martha Kay.