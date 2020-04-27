Singer Mikie Wine has been attacked by panga wielding thugs.

Mikie Wine is the brother of Kyadondo East Member of Parliament also People Power Leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday morning when thieves broke into his home in Magere, Gayaza.

“ITS A SAD MORNING,Today morning at around 3:00am I was attacked by thieves who broke into my house with pangas ……they woke us up and told us to be very silent,they asked for our phones and all the money we had in the house Fortunately they threw the phones at the fence from where they made their exit and took off,” Mikie Wine posted on Facebook page on Monday.

He also revealed that the thieves took off with the money that has been sustaining his family during the current COVID-19 lockdown.

“We immediately contacted police which came about 1hr later with sniffer dogs but they could not trace the thieves.They said more investigation will carried be out..They took all my money that has been sustaining us in this lockdown and no other valuables where taken..We thank God that no one was hurt but please keep us in your prayers in these trying times.For God and my country.”