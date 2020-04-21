Top TV’s employee Joan Lule has been put on spot for her misconduct that she exhibited on live television.

It all happened on Monday during Lule’s show dubbed The Cocktail, where she hosted the reigning Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande on a panel to discuss about woman empowerment.

And during the discussion, the Mpigi Member of Parliament hopeful Lule asked Nakakande to tell the world how it feels to be a Miss World loser, something that Nakakande considered as offensive.

It should be remembered that Nakakande represented Uganda in the recently concluded Miss World beauty pageant that happened in London City and though she lost the Miss World crown to Ton Ann Singh, the reining Miss Jamaica, Nakakande recorded some achievements to her name.

Not ready to let all her Miss World efforts devalued, the beauty from Bombo reminded Lule and everyone that she was the first Miss Uganda to make it on the Miss World Magazine cover, she also made it to Miss World top models, won the head to head challenge among other things.

But even after sharing her achievements, she couldn’t take in the insult (Loser) that Lule had thrown onto her face on live television and requested her to apologise for her conduct. but Lule wasn’t ready to take back her statement even after her co-host Remmie Male advised her to do so.

According to social media gossips, it might be true that Nakakande wasn’t crowned Miss World, but she did her best and people should appreciate her for that.

This is where they developed a hashtag, meant to force Lule to apologise for her conduct which many regarded as unprofessional and unethical.

However, Lule is not ready to bow down to pressure even after receiving insults from left, right and centre and through her Facebook page, she claimed that its too stressful to deal with idiots.

“The most common cause of stress now days is dealing with idiots,” she said on social media on Monday.

Some sources said that Lule disrespected Nakakande with a purpose of making news headlines all over, which she actually did, but social media users are not planning to let her go away with it.