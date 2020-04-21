House of Prayer Ministries international principal, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo will have his name written in the great books of history for being among the most selfless and patriotic men and women that have stood with the country in the difficult times after he responded to President’s request for assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a mega donation of Shs100 million.

Where as this is an extraordinary gesture itself from the Salt Media proprietor, it coming at a time when many of his fellow pastors and their followers are in a nearly two year long battle of verbal artillery against the flamboyant man of God stands out most.

Bugingo has seen his House of Prayer Ministries establishment attacked from all angles mainly by big name clerics of the born again sect, notably, his spiritual mentor, Pastor Joseph Sserwadda and Jackson Ssenyonga, where often he has been accused of adultery after breaking up with his former wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

Ssenyonga has on numerous occasions referred to Bugingo, as an agent of the devil and warned all that seek soul healing from his church to be prepared for the worst.

Hiowever, Bugingo has always ignored these attacks and he has been coming out once in a while to stress that his refugee in the God who sent him has enabled him to survive.

The donation came as a big surprise to many. Not that it was the biggest but Shs100m from a pastor is a very rare spectacle that has not been seen in the past. Popular pastors are known for their unrelenting love for money and parting with a single million in philanthropy would be a miracle I itself.

But here is Bugingo, coming out alone among all the chest thumping pastors of the country. It’s surprising still that no others have yet came out to contribute and even if they do, matching the hefty amount of Shs100m Bugingo donation won’t most likely be that easy. He has set the pace that not many can cope up with.