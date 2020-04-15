We first heard it from South African based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, and now Kenya’s model Tanasha Donna has also stated that having a child with Tanzanian bongo flava singer Diamond Platnumz was a big mistake on her side.

Tanasha broke up with Diamond a few months back but the couple had already had a baby, Naseeb Junior.

During an interview with a Kenya based media outlet, Tanasha said that getting pregnant with Diamond’s child was a mistake since she wasn’t ready to be a mother in the first place.

“I was careful not to fall in love with him completely because I wanted to know him better. I was shocked to learn I was pregnant for him. I was not ready to be a mother. It happened because I was not keeping track of my menstruation cycle,” she said.

And basing on the stories of ‘child neglect’, ‘infidelity’ among others that Diamond’s ex-lovers like Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobeto kept saying about him, she even thought of terminating the pregnancy.

“I really thought of terminating the pregnancy and also promised myself to be more careful next time, should I have gone the termination way!!…oh but thank God I did not go through with my thoughts.”

But giving birth also put her in a much complicated situation for when things started to get rocky in her relationship, she always feared to let go since she never wanted to raise a child as a single mother.

“At some point, I got a bit lost because now a child was involved and I was thinking about my son, not just me, I didn’t want my son to grow up without a father. I really tried to fight for this relationship, but I couldn’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too,” she said.

From experience, being that she mothers two of Diamond’s children, Zari once advised Tanasha to start saving for her son saying that Diamond is a kind who doesn’t care about his children.

“Someone should tell Tanasha that comment from her still come through, its cool, its beautiful to be pregnant, I say congratulation to you Tanasha, but I really think that you have enough money in your bag to take care of your child, because he is who he is,” Zari said recently.