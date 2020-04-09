Faridah Nakazibwe’s bae, also singer Bruno ‘K’ Kiggundu has decided not to die of hunger in silence as he officially admitted that all is not well at his home.

Artistes were among the most affected group of people when President Museveni put the country on a total lockdown; banning shows, concerts and all kinds of public gatherings, this was aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

And for over three weeks now, artistes are seated at home ‘struggling’ with life, given that most of them depend on music shows as their only source of income.

‘Judge him if you want’, but to survive in this lockdown horror, Bruno K has decided to sell off his flat screen TV to get something to eat.

“I am not going to eat this TV, who has posho and beans we barter trade” desperate Bruno K shared on his social media platforms on Wednesday.

Recently, singer Catherine Kusasira saw this coming and she quickly begged President Museveni to come and rescue artistes, but all she got was a backlash from the public and her fellow musicians who called her selfish.

“We are requesting government and President Museveni to come to our rescue, we need some assistance. Some promoters had borrowed money to organise shows, so they are likely to be arrested because of loans,” Kusasira cried out.