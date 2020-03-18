Love birds, Grenade official and Zari Hassan are surely not bothered by what social media gossips think about their relationship.

The couple has now let the whole world know that they will resume their tête-à-tête come Saturday. And Grenade shared this excitement on social media saying “Can’t wait for Saturday.”

Zari was also quick to respond with a “Me too”.

Grenade, who now calls himself ‘Dues Ndugwa The Boss Man’, has been rumored to be having a romantic relationship with the South Africa based Ugandan socialite, after their cozy video leaking on the internet.

In the video, the two are worrying too close with the ‘Boss Lady’ seen jamming on Grenade’s song Mpulila Bibyo. Later, he (Grenade) gets closer and pecks her cheek.

Despite the love that was shown in the video, a concern came in after the mother of five went on social media, ranting how one can’t be a perfect woman for a man who isn’t ready.

“I could be someone’s snack or whole buffet, it all depends. But at the same time you can never be a perfect woman for a man that’s not ready. It’s never about you, but them,” she said.

Social media gossips thought for a moment that there could be a trouble in paradise, being that Zari’s statement came in a few days after Grenade said that between them it’s just pure friendship.

“Any ways, falling in love with a woman who is older that you is no offense and it is acceptable most especially if you love or when you love each other to the fullest. In fact, it is very okay. At the moment though I’m single and Zari is my good friend,” Grenade said during an interview with a local media channel.

Gossips are closely following up on Zari and Grenade’s cozy friendship, because Zari has a record of dating younger men and Grenade is also not a saint when it comes to dating older women.

Let’s also wait for Saturday….