City socialite Sipapa real name Charles Olim has said that as NRM supporters, they will never at any one time allow People Power leader Bobi Wine unseat President Yoweri Museveni.

And in case, Sipapa says they will not allow him warm the presidential seat for even a minute.

The faded music promoter made the claim during NBS TV’s Uncut show on Tuesday.

“The People Power supporters and their leaders are just misleading people while they cut backend deals with the President,” said Sipapa.

“They should not make noise for us, let them wait for people to vote. And the truth is, they will not go through but even if they do, we shall not give them the presidential seat.”

Last year, President Museveni met with Sipapa at State House Entebbe before adding him on the team of his mobilisers.

Following the meeting, Uganda Media Centre made a statement describing Sipapa as an ‘entrepreneur’, adding that the ‘President cordially welcomed him and urged the youths in the country to vote leaders who would genuinely listen to their concerns and create lasting solutions to them.”

It added: “Mr. Museveni reiterated that the youths should make it their priority to follow up on the government funds that are disbursed to districts and sub counties throughout the country and ensure that that those funds are utilized as intended by the Government.”

Other NRM mobilisers not happy :

After the meeting, Sipapa was accused by NRM cadres of fronting a nonexistent Sacco to the President in order to fleece him.

According to blogger Henry Ndugwa, better known s Kakensa Media, the two discussed an alleged Sh5billion Sacco in Nakawa which the President offered to double its capital.

“In other words this means Sipapa is set to receive Shs5 billion to boost a ghost Sacco which doesn’t exist, Kakensa posts, quoting reliable sources from the NRM promotional camp.

He added that Sipapa, Buchaman, FullFigure and Catherine Kusasira’s endorsement has created a big rift amongst the ancient NRM mobilisers.

“They feel neglected and are so disgruntled. One prominent mobiliser sent me these old pictures of Sipapa wondering if the President knows the kind of person he is fronting for mobilization,” Kakensa added, posting photos of an injured Sipapa cuffed to a hospital bed.

The photos, it is believed were taken in 2017 following his arrest as he tried to break into a home in Kololo. This after he had been severely beaten by a mob and rescued by police. He bribed his way out of being locked up.

His then close friend, singer Jose Chameleone offered some insights into how the struggling socialite had amassed his wealth.

“From the day I knew Sipapa was a burglar, he got uncomfortable and we lost the logistics of friendship,” he said. “Sipapa has terrorized Prince Charles avenue Kololo and should put effort to prove me wrong. I was your friend and never knew you break into people’s houses for a living. That’s why I asked my wife to stay away from you.”

He has also been in and out of prison for allegedly beating one of his two girlfriends known as Brown Sugar.

He is also on Interpol’s watch list for allegedly stealing cars from the UK and reselling them around East Africa.

“He was fronted by people inside State House so they can share,” the source added.