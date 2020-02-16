It seem Team No Sleep boss Jeff Kiwa is not about to give on the Munyonyo Mansion which singer Sheebah Karungi claims that it rightly belongs to her.

Now, Kiwa has allegedly ordered the ‘mwoyo’ singer to vacate the Mansion as the breakup, property ownership battle between the two take a new twist.

Although Sheebah claims full ownership of the house and her music, Kiwa copyrighted everything that has Sheebah’s name as a TNS property, meaning that all Sheebah’s songs that were recorded under TNS, the mansion and everything achieved, all belongs to Kiwa’s TNS.

The breakup rumor between Sheebah and her boss started making rounds last week when the former released her latest project Ekyama without giving a salutation to TNS as she used to do.

It was alleged that Sheebah was working closely with a new management called SC Events and Management to help her push her music career.

Through her social media platform on last Thursday, Sheebah launched her label called Sheebah Establishments and further noted that ‘None but yourself can free your mind’, proving that she is currently ready to stand on her own without Kiwa.

Meanwhile, as we know, Kiwa never gives up on issues to do with money and properties after having a fallout with artistes he manages, we have seen the same things (battles) happening to artistes such as Radio and Weasel, Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Chosen Blood among others who were once signed under his label.