As we are counting days to end of 2019, we cannot fail to acknowledge artistes who left a mark on Uganda’s music industry this year through their good music, videos, concerts among others things (musical).

In no particular order, here is a list of artistes who made 2019 musically a good year.

John Blaq

With no doubt, John Blaq deserves an award for most hardworking artiste of the year. Just one year in the music industry, John Blaq has managed to register multiple success, like he was given the ambassador deal of Pepsi during their Tukonnectinge promotions, he registered a successful maiden concert at Freedom city, not to mention his hit songs like Bubadi, Maama Bulamu, Tewelumya Mutwe, Makanika among others.

Daddy Andre

2019 has been Daddy Andre’s year to shine both as a music producer and a singer, Andre has produced several hit songs like Makanika by John Blaq, Wire Wire by Bebe Cool among others. He has also released several personal projects like Sikikukweka, Baby papa among others that have even won him awards.

Spice Diana

She was arguably the most performing female artiste of 2019, Diana has managed to maintain her game and recorded several hit songs like Jangu ondabe, Omusheshe among others which have made her one of the most booked artistes of the year.

Given her 2019 success, Spice Diana will be holding a concert on January 17, 2020 at Freedom City.

B2C Entertainment

When they parted ways with their Manger Andy Events, many thought that B2C will be following the likes of ZIza Bafana and Henry Tigan, but the Trio has stood the test of time and kept their game up high. For the first time, they received their first international nomination in AFRIMA, for Best music Group, recorded several songs like Gutujja, Yatonda, Amatu Magule among others.

Eddy Kenzo

For a longtime, Kenzo has been among the most hardworking artistes (Internationally) but yet very underprivileged here in Uganda, but 2019 everything has been coming out to Kenzo’s best interest all thanks to his breakup with ex-lover Rema Namakula which made him a talk of town. From that breakup scandal released one of the biggest trending songs of the year ‘Semyekozo’ which has earned him multiple bookings thought the festive season.

A Pass

In 2019, we can surely say that A Pass has done a lot of working (musically) than talking. The singer was previously known for his comedy on social media but this year he at least tried to change his style and produced more music that has featured on many count downs and charts like, Chupa Ku Chupa, Lwaki Befuula among others.

Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool has been in the industry for almost a decade but with no doubt 2019 has been quite a good year for him. Bebe Cool changed his music style for the best and his songs like Wire Wire, Easy, Nkuliyo didn’t not just have the best videos but even the audio is good to listen to.

Bobi Wine

His life as a musician has not been too easy for he always had to fight with police to express himself as an artiste, however, this didn’t not stop the musician turned politician from releasing classic songs like Kasukaali, Osobola, Afande among others, and though his music was banned from playing on radios and Televisions, the songs always found their way on most music charts. The singer was also banned from staging shows in Uganda, but he has managed to secure many shows outside the country.

Ykee Benda

From registering a successful concert at Kampala Serena Hotel to recording several hit songs, Benda has received blessings after blessings this year. He has released several songs like Ebintu byo, Maradona, Bomboclat were he featured Hip Hop heavy weights like Navio, Fefe Bussi, Big Trill, GNL Zamba among others.

Feffe Bussi

If we talk about Hip Hop, the name Feffe Bussi comes first on the list all thanks to his 2019 hard work. A few Ugandans understand or even love Hip Hop music but Feffe Bussi has really changed the game, all thanks to his good music that has made a mark like Koyi Koyi remix, Love yo, Baagala.

Vinka

This has surely been Vinka’s best year ever since she joined the music industry two years back. The singer has managed to release over 12 songs with videos, something that Bebe Cool promised but failed to accomplish. She signed a music deal with Sony International Company, performed on various big platform and released several hit songs like My baibe, Omukwano gwedda, Sure, among others.

Rickman

It’s not so easy to be a Ugandan artiste living abroad and then be a big artiste here, but United Kingdom (UK) based Rickman has done it. The singer started the year with his song dubbed Ebango Baliwanika, one of the biggest songs of 2019, he later released several songs like Tekako, Tunyumirwe.

Kenneth Mugabi

If you are fan of soul music, you definitely know how 2019 has been a ‘Mugabi’s’ year. The Kibunomu singer was able to release his 11-truck album dubbed The Ugandan, has featured on so many big platforms like, Nsiimye Thanksgiving dinner, Music safari among other local and international stages.