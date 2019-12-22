A Facebooker by name of Senga Acid has accused veteran actress Faridah Zalwango Ndausi of infecting media personality Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats with HIV/AIDS.

On Friday, the NBS TV after 5 show co-host publicly revealed that he was HIV positive.

Speaking at his Celebrity Night at Fame Lounge in Kampala, MC Kats said his HIV status and pneumonia were the real reasons he was recently admitted to a hospital in London.

“Whoever said I was mad, I was taken into a body machine, a brain-machine and all other processes until the white man said I needed to be discharged because I didn’t have any problem. I refused and told them how they wasted my time because I have pneumonia and AIDS and that it’s what they should help me with,” Kats said.

“So base your abuses towards me knowing I’m on international medication. Abuse me if you can afford me. If you can afford a hospital in London, go treat your AIDS, cancer, and diabetes in London and call me back. That’s the truth. I have all these things documented and I will put them on social media. I told the white man now that you know I’m not mad, treat my HIV and Pneumonia. I’m on medication and I’m not even drinking.”

Since then, videos have been making rounds on social media showing Kats pleading to God to save him from the miserable life he is in now or else take his life.

Now, Senga Acid who is a group administrator of ‘Mama Tendo Foundation the chased’ has claimed that Faridah is the one who infected Kats with the virus.

“Faridah Ndausi , Kats is dying of depression and frastration oli awo weyongera kweyerusa[ you’re there continuing to bleach] and looking for fresh prey !!!! Surely if u infect someone at least walk with them in the journey towards positive living !!!!!” Senga Acid alleged in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Faridah is an ex-wife of celebrated radio presenter Omulangira Ndausi.

In 2015, during an interview with a local TV station, Omulangira Ndausi disclosed that marrying Faridah was the worst decision of his life.

“It was all useless and horrible. I regret all the seven years of my life that I gave to her. It was all awful and made me so unhappy,” he said.