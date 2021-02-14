Valentine’s Day – that time of the year again when every woman get’s worked up.

Also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, this 14th day of the second month of each year is a celebration of romance.

In this month of love, women and some men, especially those in love will feel dejected because they have not received a gift – cards, flowers, chocolate- or treated to a sumptuous meal.

It is also on this day that you will know whether you are the side dish or not especially if your supposed partner switches of the phone. Don’t worry, it is not the end of the world.

Being the first Valentine’ Day of the new decade, we bring you tips on how to go about the day.

Bake something delicious.

A home cooked meal is also an alternative way to celebrate. How about you try out something new such as baking cookies or cakes. This is a great way to spend more time together while having a blast in the Kitchen. Working together not only increases the love but also strengthens the relationship.

Go for a road trip.

It’s important to get out of your comfort zone and try something new like going for a road drive. Even though you have no destination, just travelling will enable you to have fun as you explore and see new things.

Road trips are fun and enable one relax their mind from thinking about work and office.

Craft something together.

Try out “Do It Yourself” (DIY) Valentine’s Day crafts at home. You can make special beaded bracelets with your names on them. Also make wall hangings among others. This activity is special and creates memories that last for a lifetime.

Have a romantic movie night.

On Valentine’s Day, grab a pack of popcorns, settle on the couch with your loved one and watch a movie. You could decide to have a home cinema which is more convenient because you will need to have the privacy with your loved one.

Recreate your first date.

Its important to take back things to where they all started from. On this romantic day, surprise your loved one with a night date similar to your first date. If you have a good memory, you could order for the meal you had on your first date and the music too.

This act shows your loved one that you care about them and treasure the memories that you have had together.

Exchange heartfelt gifts.

It is a nice thing to give your loved one a token of affection. You can consider purchasing that one thing your soulmate has always wished to have. This gift can be a pendant in a heart shape form, bag, watch among others. Remember the small things do matter so don’t underestimate that present.