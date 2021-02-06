Men are normally not great at expressing emotions in words but when a man is truly in love, you will see it through his actions.

Here are 15 things a man will do when he is truly in love with his woman;

1. A man who is truly in love with his woman won’t be afraid to be vulnerable. Men hate being vulnerable but they can’t help it when they truly love a woman.

2. A man who is truly in love with his woman will pay attention to her needs in bed. He won’t just see sex as a means of satisfying his urge but as something deep.

3. A man who is truly in love with his woman will go out of his way to help her when she needs him because she’s important to him.

4. A man who is truly in love with his woman will remember things she tells him whether its her favourite colour, meal, author etc.

5. A man who is truly in love with his woman will make sure he’s the best version of himself.

6. When a man truly loves his woman, her achievements will feel like his achievements. He will be her biggest fan and would want her to be successful in whatever she does.

7. A man who is truly in love with his woman will not only hear his woman when she talks but will also pay attention to what she has to say.

8. When a man is truly in love with his woman, he will want to meet her parents because he wants to build his future around her.

9. A man who is truly in love with his woman will see her as the most beautiful woman in the world. No woman on earth will come close to his woman.

10. When a man truly loves a woman, he will miss her when she’s not around him and would also be eager to see her again.

11. A man who is truly in love with his woman will feel her pain when she’s hurt. No man loves seeing the woman he loves hurt.

12. A man who is truly in love with his woman will value her opinion. His woman’s opinion matters more to him than that of anyone else.

13. A man who truly loves his woman will always make her feel protected and safe. He will never hit her or abuse her.

14. A man who truly loves his woman will support her decision even if he doesn’t agree with her decisions. This is because he believes she will do what’s right for her.

15. A man who truly loves his woman will always make himself available despite how busy he might be. His woman is his number one priority.