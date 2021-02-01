If you are earning less than Shs3 million a month, you are classified as middle class ,and in this category there are specific cheap vehicles in Uganda for you.

As you are aware, the higher the price of a car the higher insurance cover it attracts. Also, as the cost increases, normally beyond Shs100 million, the more the car consumes fuel.

By all standards any person earning less than Shs3 million cannot afford Shs50,000 per day worth of fuel. If that is so then the following are the most ideal cheap cars in Uganda for you.

Most of these cars are Japan-made and they are premised on efficiency, affordability and cost friendly. They are below Shs30m when you visit any car bond in and around Kampala city.

1.Toyota Spacio

2.Toyota Probox

3.Toyota Allion

4.Toyota Corolla

5.Toyota Passo

6.Toyota Premio

7.Toyota Voxy

8.Toyota Wish

9.Toyota Axio

10.Toyota Noah

11.Toyota IST

12.Toyota Rush

13.Toyota Auris 1.3 3

14.Toyota Runx

15.Toyota Sienta

16.Toyota Succeed

17.Toyota Altezza

18.Toyota Allex

19.Toyota Raum

20.Toyota ISIS

21.Toyota Porte

22.Mazda Demio

23.Honda CR-V

24.Honda Fit

25. Subaru Outback

26.Subaru Impreza

27.Subaru Legacy

28.Subaru Forester

29.Nissan Dualis

30.Nissan Tiida

31.Nissan X-Trail

32.Nissan Teana

33.Nissan Bluebird

34Nissan Wingroad

35.Nissan March