Phaneroo Ministries International is set to hold a national prayer for Uganda ahead of next week’s general elections.

Uganda will be going to the polls on 14th January 2021. The intercession dubbed ‘Prayer for Uganda with Apostle Grace Lubega’ will take place on 8th January 2021 from 8 pm to 10 pm. It will be held virtually on all of Phaneroo’s social media platforms.

The prayer is aimed at requesting God to enable Uganda to have non-violent and peaceful elections.

According to Phaneroo’s vision bearer, Apostle Grace Lubega, the devil is doing all it can to see Uganda fall into war during the election period but with prayers, the country will remain peaceful.

“In Uganda, we are having our elections on the 14th of January. So on the 8th of January, this coming Friday from 8 pm to 10 pm, I want all of you Ugandans living in Uganda and outside Uganda, those of you who love peace and the history of this country to join me, we are going to have a power-packed service to pray for the peace of our nation,” Apostle Lubega said during Phaneroo’s Sunday service over the weekend.

“This is an unction that came last minute and we have to obey God. So we have to pray for the peace of our people, you know we have lost lives of more than 70 people in the campaigning period. We don’t want to see war, we have seen that the devil has tried to do so but through prayers, it will not happen. We must pray for our nation for peace,” he added.