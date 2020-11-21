All of those books on how to understand women have nothing about the biological and social facts of the fairer side of humanity. For example, why they live 2–10 years longer than men across the world. Come and get to know little incredible things that turned out to be true about women.

Bright Side looked far and wide to find some pretty awesome and controversial facts about ladies — and here is what we got. Which one is the biggest surprise for you?

13. Women see more colors.

Ever argued with your female friend over those white curtains that she claimed to be either eggshell or cream? Well, that’s due to women seeing on average 20% more differences in colors and shapes.

12. The female body has a lower resistance to alcohol.

Believe it or not, but alcohol is even more dangerous for women as they are more prone to liver disease like hepatitis (an inflammation of the liver) and are more likely to die from liver cirrhosis (a chronic disease). It is also more likely that women will suffer brain damage from alcohol like loss of mental functions and reduced brain size.

11. Maturity is attractive.

And not only because of the Oedipus complex. Various studies have shown that a woman is more attractive the more fertile she looks, so women who have given birth, grown into a very feminine body, or do not use birth control are way more attractive to men. Men also read it in a woman’s odor and the pitch of their voice.

10. The average woman will eat 4 lb of lipstick in her lifetime.

When you take the average number of lipsticks bought throughout a lifetime and their average wearability, it comes down to women licking off or eating with food about 4 lb of lipstick in their life. That translates to 533.76 lipsticks. Of course, for some women, this number is way too big (or not big enough), so that’s why it’s an average — it varies with country and culture.

9. They hate taking risks.

You might have noticed that women are worse risk-takers than men, and there is actually a scientific reason for that. The anterior cingulate cortex, the part of the brain that weighs options when making a decision, is larger in women than in men. Some argue that this was evolution’s way of making women better caretakers and saving the “tribe” when gathering food and structuring social life.

8. They might make their men fat.

Surprisingly, a lot of men in long-term relationships are getting bigger, and that might be the doing of their women. They go into a “taking care” mode that results in feeding their partner excessively (with the intention of having a strong “warrior” by their side). There is also the unconscious intention of making a man less attractive to other females.

7. Style over comfort

This curiosity does not have a scientific explanation — rather a social one. Society and media have been pressing women for centuries to hold themselves to a certain standard, be it small feet or a perky behind, and that results in the majority of women choosing stylish presentation over comfort.

6. A heightened sense of smell

Just like the point before, the heightened sense of smell helped our ancestors to survive and, as women were mainly gatherers, helped them to pick the right foods for the family. So to appeal to that heightened sense — maybe some flowers?

5. The brain cells are packed more densely in the female brain.

On average, the female brain is 9% smaller than its male counterpart. But this has no effect on cognitive abilities since the cell count is the same and they are just packed densely.

4. They are the unsung heroes of inventions.

Mary Anderson invented the windshield wiper in 1903. In addition, women over the years have patented: disposable diapers, paper bags, nonreflective glass, the foot-pedal trash can, the dishwasher, and many other innovations.

3. Heels were for men.

In the 1600s, heels were brought into women’s fashion to mimic the men who wore heels as a sign of their masculinity and status.

2. Reading faces

From the very beginning of their lives, women are better at reading faces, gestures, and voice tones, which makes them superior conversationalists and social leaders. Even in a group of people, all the social interactions would probably be led by an alpha-type female than an alpha male.

1. Long live women!

Sometimes the life duration differences between men and women can be up to a decade, but on average it is at least 2–3 years all over the world. And this is not only true for human females. Female orangutans and chimpanzees also outlive their male counterparts.

