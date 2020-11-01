Men — we love them. Like really, really love them. We can’t live without them and we certainly don’t want to. We enjoy all of the little things they do that make them so much hotter. Here are 12 things men do that women really adore.

1. Planning is amazing.

When a man plans, it’s almost as exciting as him proposing. Whether he organizes a date, a weekend trip, an afternoon walk — really, anything — we’re happy. It shows us that you’re capable of putting effort into us and you like it. Actually, you really, really like it.

2. Being a great listener.

Showing a woman that you’re a great listener is oh, so incredible. Remembering things that we mentioned we like is so cool. Whether it’s flowers, a book, chocolates or jewelry, if you surprise us with it, we feel really special!

3. Show us some vulnerability.

It’s extraordinary when a man can openly and honestly talk about his feelings with you. When he’s comfortable doing so, it’s great. It’s so great it’s like winning the emotional lottery.

4. Please us in the bedroom.

When a man can make it happen for you, how elated are you? It’s so exciting it’s almost like winning a tournament. A man who wants to pleasure you, so you really enjoy yourself, well, now that’s how I define a good man. He gets an extra applause if it’s from something he doesn’t ordinarily like doing.

5. Cook for us.

When a man knows his way around the kitchen and is capable and confident, it’s so cute. I’m a sucker for the look on his face when he means business with those vegetables. Cooking takes patience and shows us that you’re cherish-worthy.

6. Let’s go shopping.

Let’s face it, sports are a popular hobby for most men. Well, shopping is a favorite pastime of many women. Shopping is to women what sports is to men. Shopping may not be good for women’s wallets (or their man’s!), and it certainly isn’t cardio, but it absolutely is fun. When a man can shop with you and give his opinion, he’s golden.

7. It’s okay to be nerdy.

Am I the only woman who not so secretly thinks it’s really endearing when a man is curled up on his couch with his book? When he gets all geeked out and excited about something he’s reading and he’s not ashamed of it, it’s pretty adorable.

8. Compromise is key.

How many times has your man done something he doesn’t want to because you asked him to? When a man does something for us that he wouldn’t ordinarily want to do, it makes our hearts melt. Being sweet and thoughtful always goes a long way. We so appreciate you doing something you’re not eager to do.

9. Get all sporty.

It’s nice to see men fired up and passionate about sports. In fact, it’s oddly exciting. When you’re roaring at the TV and getting all riled up — it’s almost erotic. When your eyes light up, you become quite desirable.

10. Kiss and caress us.

Being affectionate and sweet to us goes a long way. When you’re sweet to us — whether you put your arm around us when we’re not expecting it, hold our hand just because, or give us an excited kiss for no reason — our hearts skip a beat.

11. Love our family.

Some people (me included!) have an unusual family. But, your family is your family and so you love them a lot. When your man gets in close with your family and makes all family members love him, he’s extra fabulous.

12. It’s okay to be dominating.

Dominating us makes us sizzle in all the right places. Every woman wants a little Fifty Shades of Grey in her life. There’s a time and a place to make love, and there’s a time and a place to be more aggressive. When you know the difference, you make us swoon.

HUFFPOST