There is obviously no question about the fatal impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the public social life all around the world.

Setting in at the start of the year, the virus disease must have forced many who had their marriage ceremonies planned for this year back onto the planning table majorly due to the COVID-19 induced ban on public gatherings.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke had initially been advised against conducting a give away ceremony for her daughter Sylvia Bakireke in a traditional introduction ceremony that attracted just a handful of guests not until she had a change of perception.

Sylvia, a human rights lawyer finally introduced her fiance Peter Clever Muhumuza – a procurement specialist to her parents in Mukono town a few months ago.

When contacted for a comment shortly after the event, the overjoyed Legislator described the ceremony as a complete success and advised the couple to go on with the church wedding despite the Coronavirus situation, which she said would save the much money that would have been spent on a big function with mass gathering.

” My belief is that wedding ceremonies should not be so expensive. Let them proceed for the real wedding and start a family instead of wasting time in expensive ceremonies when the ban on mass gatherings finally comes to end,” Nambooze said.

National Unity Platform [NUP’s] Chief publicist Joel Ssenyonyi is another to have defied the odds during the lockdown to walk his fiance Febress Nagawa down the isle on the 27 of June this year.

The wedding preparations has been kept a top secret from the public untill the former UBC and NTV news anchor released his wedding photos at the tail end of June for the media to craft stories that trended for days to follow.

Bobi Wine’s man and his fiancee Nagawa wedded at Watoto church North before moving on to welcome their guests for the reception at Hotel Africana with Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and wife Barbie Itungo among the most notable attendees.

The above are just but a few of the many people who never let the Coronavirus situation stand in their way as they parsue their lifelong happiness.

Brian King, a popular Kampala blogger told this website that it had taken him time to realise that his dream of ending the year off the shelf could still come true despite the pandemic. He had been forced to halt his introduction plans awaiting a decision by the state to lift the ban on mass gatherings untill when he lost the patience completely.

“But when it didn’t come, I impatiently told my fiance it could still work out the scientific way. She too was obviously very excited and boom! Plans were restarted and the rest in history now, ” he disclosed.

The rationale for holding your wedding now and not later:

World over, people are gradually coming to terms with the pandemic as a reality that could last untill no one knows when.

As such, waiting could actually turn out to be a bad idea that would leave only regtets especially if the disease lasts quite longer as experts have been projecting. According to a report by the World Health Organization [ WHO], it could take a couple of years before the world gets fully cleared of the dreaded virus disease.

More radical researchers have gone a head to predict that the world could grudgingly have to learn to live with the disease with a possible discovery of a vaccine the only hope.

But not all is room and gloom for those intending to marry as the new normal offers one a chance to have a dream wedding/ introduction at a cut price.

The logic lies in the fact that less than 100 people would be invited for an event that would have otherwise attracted upwards of 500 people. This means that expenditure on food, venue etc would drastically go down.