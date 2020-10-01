Ruparelia Foundation together with partners this Friday will hand over a Shs50 million Eco toilet to Kamwokya Good Samaritan Primary School.

Good Samaritan Primary school located in Mulago III East Nsooba, Kamwokya slum area.

The fully furnished sanitary facility was built using proceeds from the Royal Ascot Goat Races 2019 which was held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in partnership with Tamarai investments ltd and Ghetto Research Lab-contractor.

The project is aimed at reducing Plastic pollution in Kamwokya slum area, provide sanitary facilities to Good Samaritan Orphanage Primary School, improve hygiene and sanitation in the community, protecting and conserving the environment, restoring beneficial uses of plastic waste management as outlined in the KCCA Waste Management act.

According to the contractor, the project saw 13,200,000 plastic bags removed from the environment, 22,000 Plastic bottles recycled and used to make bricks to build the toilets. With such project, over 500 pupils are saved from school closure by health officials because of no sanitary facilities, 100 community members earned from building the structure, 50 Community members taught the skill of making the bricks by stuffing plastic bottles with plastic bags while 13.2 tons of plastic were recycled and 10 toilets built.