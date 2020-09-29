Are you a coffee lover? Well is a chance for you to enjoy it at no cost.

Do you enjoy espresso, americano, black coffee, cappuccino just to mention but a few?What you have to do is just visit Kingdom Kampala and you will receive a free cup of coffee of your choice.

The offer runs from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm and its available until 28 December, 2020.

Remember, coffee can improve your energy levels, make you smarter, can help you burn fat as well as drastically improve your physical performance so miss out on this incredible offer if you must.