Little Hands Go Green has signed a new Green Ambassador ahead of the highly anticipated Green Festival- home edition.

While being unveiled as a Green Ambassador, comedian Publicity Nateete said he will spearhead Little Hands Go Green’s vision of assigning proprietary interest of a green future to Ugandan children.

“We should conserve our environment through planting trees. As a Ugandan, whenever you find a tree growing, please do not cut but instead make sure that your provide a conducive environment for it to grow well,” said Nateete whose broken English puts a smile on the faces of Ugandans.

He added: “Mr Masembe Joseph Im so happy that you came out to teach Ugandans the value of trees. To show my gratitude, I have accepted to become a Green Ambassador and I promise that I will be joining you on every Go Green campaign so that we fight for mother nature.”

Meanwhile, despite of the covid-19 effects, the festival will be happening on Sunday 27 September, 2020. Unlike the past Green festivals, this particular edition will be enjoyed at the comfort of your homes via online channels.

“Catch you all online this Sunday 2pm #27thseptember2020 for the scientific #GreenFestivalHomeEdition. Tune in to NBS Television, or on our pages Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green My Kid is a Superstar,” said Joseph Masembe, CEO Little Hands Go Green.

The celebrities who will grace the fest include young rapper Fresh Kid, Triplets Ghetto Kids, Ring rapper, Stone Age (all kid stars) DJ Roja and Slick Stuart, Dj Mercy, DJ Jose 256 among others.

Lots of Lato Milk to give away and Riham Premium Biscuits, so miss if you must.