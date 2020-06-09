Single mothers and widows living in the city slums of Kagugube in Makerere who have been affected by the covid-19 lockdown have all reasons to smile after receiving relief food from the East African Partners (EAP), a company that markets East Africa as an investment destination together with its partner-Risen Hands Foundation

EAP Managing Director Isaac Kigozi said that widows and single mothers have been hard-pressed by the lockdown measures that were announced in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic in the country.

“Our hearts have been drawn to the Single mothers and Widows living in the slam areas of Kagugube in Makerere; these are among the vulnerable poor who are now finding it hard to take care of their family members because of the partial lockdown,” Kigozi said.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi and Risen Hands Foundation an organization that advocates for the wellbeing of single mothers and vulnerable widows in the country said the relief items which are being distributed in slums is a response to President Museveni’s call to aid the vulnerable Ugandans who have been hit by the lockdown measures.

“We shall overcome the prevailing enemy who is keeping us homebound, let’s keep trusting the able leadership of President Museveni to see us through these hard moments of Coronavirus that has affected many nations of the world,” said Hajj Walusimbi.

The Executive Director, Risen hands Foundation, Gemin Dushime shared messages of life and hope with the different women categories of the Community. From young mothers, Married Women, single mothers, the teens, and the elders, and a lot more.

Uganda reported its first COVID-19 case in March and has since recorded over 646 cases. Income generating activities have been disrupted by restrictions on movement, suspension of transport, nighttime curfews and other lockdown preventive measures. Vulnerable communities, including whose incomes were already low, are some of the worst hit by the economic downturn.