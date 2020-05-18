To many Annet Ssebunya alias ‘Ann’ is known as a radio presenter at the Buganda owned Central Broadcasting Service (CBS FM). She co-hosts ‘mukeeze’, an entertainment morning show that runs from Monday to Friday. Over the years Ssebunya has grabbed listeners’ attention due to her zeal, conversational tales and jokes she normally adds to the show.

But away from her radio onuses, there’s more that meets the eye in Ssebunya. Not just the methodology of her body shape, dimples or even the iris eyes but deeply in her life there is a well-guarded force that compels her to give back to the community.

Born to Charles Ssebunya and Magret Ssebunya of Ssenya village formerly in Masaka District forty years ago, Ssebunya also the second born in the family of seven has utilized the time she has been in public lens well thereby advocating for human rights especially among students in Uganda.

“I started Drugs Hapana Initiative four years ago after realizing that different students in some schools had became drug addicts,” Ssebunya also a mother of a one states.

“Most of the teachers and parents are just busy in their duties leaving their children vulnerable to the vice,” Ssebunya who also juggles the secretarial role in the office of CBS’s Programs Manager Abby Mukiibi shares.

She recollects that initially they had someone in the family who started using drugs at a very tender age but she prefers to reserve his identity due to sentimental reasons. It is that force that gives her a reason to believe that pushing away drugs addiction among students is something very vital.

“It didn’t sound well in our family but later I had to stand tall to ensure that he recovers well. Yes, yes, eventually I realized that if someone is taken in a rehabilitation centre and recovers well he or she can proceed with work,” she says.

As for the beginning, Ssebunya crafted Drugs Hapana Initiative (DHA) as a way of reaching out to different schools.

This can be loosely translated in English as; No to Drugs initiative and the first beneficiaries were; St Lawrence Schools. From then on, they have been able to reach out to the community members through advocacy trainings

and vocational skills training among students.

“At first some people thought we were joking. Very few took us serious until when we started receiving invitations from different schools to sensitize about the dangers of drugs among their students,” adds Ssebunya.

They have been able to reach out to students in schools; St Lucia Namagoma, St Lawrence College, and Kinaawa

High School and St Henrys College- Kitovu under the stewardship of brother Augustine Mugabo.

As she was exercising this program, Ssebunya started receiving numerous testimonies from students themselves who were using drugs in schools but because of her intervention, they were able to pull off the plug and concentrated on their studies.

The most common drugs used are; tobacco in form of cigarettes, Shisha and Kuber, Marijuana (Weed), Mairungi (Khat) and some children from well-heeled families get access to cocaine and heroin.

“Recently a friend of mine told me of a student who was using his parent’s car as a safe place where to keep their drugs wherever they were going to schools and others were inserting them in their socks,” she reminisces.

In 2014, the World Health Organization’s Global Status on Alcohol and Health Report indicated that Uganda was the highest consumer of alcohol for each person (per capita) in the entire East African Region.

What is more worrying is that almost 90 per cent of Ugandans consume unfettered and illegally sold alcohol. Those who consume pure alcohol are said to consume 23.7 liters per person per year.

Since 2016, Ssebunya has been juggling Drugs Hapana initiative as well as her radio career. Four years down the road, the soft-spoken Ssebunya has been able to link up with numerous people and organizations that have partnered with them. For stance Butabika National Referral Hospital and Buganda Land Board in order to

cub the vice.

“Two years ago, we formulated Tuyambeko Butabika Campaign (translate)because we were commemorating International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking and the Parliament of Uganda joined our cause with

100 mattresses,” she recollects.

Ssebunya says many students are experiencing a lot of uncalled for punishments and physiological trauma.

A huge number of students Ssebunya has been able to reach out to are mistakenly using drugs to overcome stress well as others are considering alcohol and drugs as a mark of adolescence.

“Every now and then we see in public that teens are being held for consuming drugs and most of them are aged between 13 to 25 years,” Ssebunya testifies.

Later, Ssebunya was compelled to focus also on girls thereby introducing Drugs Hapana Girl Child initiative that tends to reach out to adolescent girls.

According to Ssebunya, girls can do and achieve everything as long as they are well mentored through vocational skills and guarding them against teenage pregnancy.

“When girls feel confidence about their bodies, intelligence and sexuality, they go in the world focused and ready to face challenges and don’t need to rely on drugs for self-esteem,” she added.

Ssebunya recollects that growing up as a kid, there was a fixed idea that girls cannot become successful business women, leaders or event lawyers which today has been a vise versa.

“The speaker of Parliament (Rebecca Kadaga also the Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament) is a woman. That alone is an indicator that girls can become who they want as long as they believe in themselves,” Ssebunya confidently shared.

Among the challenges Ssebunya today faces are limited resources such as bed sheets, funds and scholastic materials that can be given to students as a way of motivating them to concentrate wholly on their studies.

“People have been very positive to us and we appreciate everyone who has given us a hand. I also thank my family at CBS FM who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my idea is a success.”