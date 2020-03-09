XR Children Uganda and XR Uganda whose major work is to protect the environment against climate change have embarked on educating the girl child about climate change mitigation, by practically engaging in action planned non violent rebellion against policies that are not working towards conserving or protecting the environment.

The move was part of XR Children Uganda’s activities as they celebrated the International Women’s Day that took place on March 8, 2020.

The campaign theme for this year’s commemoration being #EachForaEqual provided a platform for putting the girl child at the fore front with their male counterparts in developing measures to encounter the rapid diminishing sea levels and extincting natural resources.

As the campaign was planned, XR Children Uganda on March 7 started a Women’s Day Caravan from Kampala to Mbale via Najjembe, Jinja, Iganga and nearby areas where several activities such as communal fruit tree planting, women in business talks especially market sales ladies in the agricultural sector and Girl talks in two major schools [Nkokonjeru Primary School Mbale and North Road Primary School Mbale] took place.

The highlights of the caravan were majorly climate change lessons from XR experts to the girls which were concluded with ceremonial tree planting in both schools.

As if that was not enough, on March 8, XR sponsored the schools with educative environmental conservation communication placards in accordance to the day’s theme.

