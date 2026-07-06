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Speke Resort Munyonyo Announces Return of One Day Pony Camp

Mubiru Ivan
Mubiru Ivan

Speke Resort Munyonyo is delighted to announce the return of its exciting One Day Pony Camp, a fun-filled children’s engagement program designed to introduce young riders to the wonderful world of horses.

Taking place on 11th July 2026, this immersive experience promises a day of learning, adventure, and unforgettable memories in a safe and family-friendly environment.

Parents are invited to mark their calendars and bring their children for a unique opportunity to interact with horses under the guidance of our experienced equestrian team. From first-time riders to children with a growing interest in horse riding, the camp offers professional instruction and hands-on activities that build confidence, responsibility, and a love for horses.

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Throughout the day, participants will enjoy comprehensive horse riding lessons, learn the fundamentals of grooming and horse care, and gain practical knowledge about stable management, cleaning, feeding, and equine nutrition. The program also includes training on tacking up, including saddling and bridling, as well as horse handling and essential safety practices.

For beginners, lead-rein pony rides provide a comfortable introduction to riding, while a basic jumping demonstration offers an exciting glimpse into equestrian sport. To round off the day’s activities, children will enjoy a refreshing 45-minute swimming session, making the camp a perfect blend of education, recreation, and fun.

The One Day Pony Camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Speke Resort Munyonyo and is available at an affordable rate of UGX 100,000 per person.

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Event Details;

Event: One Day Pony Camp

Date: 11th July 2026

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Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Speke Resort Munyonyo

Fee: UGX 100,000 per person

Activities Include; 

Horse riding lessons

Grooming and horse care

Stable management and cleaning

Horse feeding and nutrition lessons

Tacking up (saddling and bridling)

Horse handling and safety training

Lead-rein pony rides for beginners

Basic jumping demonstration

45-minute swimming session

Spaces are limited, and early booking is encouraged.

For reservations and inquiries, please call +256 752 711 857.

Join Speke Resort Munyonyo for an enriching day where children can learn new skills, build confidence, make new friends, and create lasting memories through the joy of horses. The organisers look forward to welcoming your family to another exciting edition of our One Day Pony Camp.


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ByMubiru Ivan
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Mubiru Ivan is political and current affairs reporter. He loves to tell a story inside a story.
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