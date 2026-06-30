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Review: The Mith, Navio and BigTril Strike Gold on ‘COAST 2 COAST’

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There are collaborations that feel forced, and then there are records like COAST 2 COAST—a track that sounds as though it was always meant to happen. Bringing together Ugandan Hip-Hop stalwarts The Mith, Navio, and BigTril, the song is a confident display of lyrical mastery, experience, and chemistry.

Produced by Dagg Mizzo, whose catchy hook ties the record together, COAST 2 COAST is built on polished production that gives each rapper room to shine without overshadowing the next. Rather than competing for attention, the three artists complement one another, trading verses packed with confidence, reflections on their careers, and reminders of why they remain among Uganda’s most respected Hip-Hop voices.

The song doesn’t rely on gimmicks or trends. Instead, it leans into authenticity, celebrating longevity and craftsmanship at a time when Hip-Hop is increasingly driven by viral moments. The result is a record that feels timeless, rewarding both longtime fans and newer listeners.

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Sasha Vybz’s accompanying music video elevates the experience further. His signature cinematic style blends slick visuals with purposeful storytelling, capturing the grandeur and ambition of the song while giving each artist a commanding presence on screen.

As one of the standout records from GOD LEVEL—The Mith and Navio’s critically acclaimed collaborative album—COAST 2 COAST perfectly encapsulates what the project represents: elite lyricism, polished production, and a celebration of Ugandan Hip-Hop at its highest level. Following the album’s successful launch, its climb to the top of the iTunes Hip-Hop chart, and its strong performance on streaming platforms, the track serves as another reminder of why GOD LEVEL has been hailed as a landmark release.

More than just another collaboration, COAST 2 COAST is a victory lap for three artists who have helped define Ugandan Hip-Hop. It’s a record that balances nostalgia with relevance, proving that true lyricists never go out of style.

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