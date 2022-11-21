Monday 21st November 2022- Kampala, Uganda: For the 17th time, thousands of Ugandans and people from the neighboring countries took part in the MTN Kampala Marathon (MKM) held at the Kololo independence grounds in Kampala under the theme “Run for babies”.

Following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the MTN Kampala Marathon returned bigger and better, following the winners’ cash prize increment by a whooping Ugx.100 million coupled with a l full-day experience of family entertainment.

Participants took part in a full marathon (42km), Half marathon (21km), 10km run and the 5Km fun run. All the runners were flagged off by the chief guest, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, and the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, alongside the Ministry of Health Permanent secretary, Dr. Diana Atwiine, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka, and the MTN Uganda Board Chairman, Charles Mbiire.

Nabbanja thanked MTN, Uganda Athletics Federation and all the MTN Kampala marathon partners for choosing to support a noble cause while pushing Uganda’s athletics to the next level.

“After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am happy to see that the people of Uganda are now able to participate in the beloved MTN Kampala Marathon for a noble cause. I applaud all of you for demonstrating such generosity to support the government of Uganda towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal No3 that speaks about good health for all,” Nabbanja said.

Proceeds from this year’s Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal and newborn services in four selected health facilities across the country. The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region)

Mulinge thanked all the Marathon partners including MTN MoMo Uganda Ltd, Huawei, Stanbic bank, New Vision, Rwenzori, NBS Sport, KCCA-the host city and UAF-the implementing partners for making the MTN Kampala marathon possible. She also lauded all the participants who turned up to run the various races for showing support towards the noble cause of this year’s marathon.

“I thank all the ladies, gentlemen and little ones who have turned up today as we join hands to improve the status of neonatal and maternal health services in our country. In a special way I appreciate all our fellow corporate companies and service providers who have made this day a success,” Mulinge said.

As has been the norm since its inauguration in 2004, this year’s MTN Kampala Marathon was graced by an array of elite runners from the region including; Phillip Kiplimo and Joshua Chemutai Bekele from Uganda, Felichiay Faustino Oyo and Yousif Nyok Deng from South Sudan as well as Charles Kiama Munyeki from Kenya.

Ugandan athletes won all the top positions across the different categories.

In addition to medals, the top 46 winners shared a total cash prize of Ugx.290,000,000 shillings based on their races and positions, including the winners of the wheelchair race that was held last Sunday in Lugogo. This is a prize increment of Ugx.100Million up from the Ugx.190Million back in 2019.

After the prize handovers, all the runners were treated to an exciting entertainment extravaganza with a lineup of live performances from Uganda’s finest artists, dancers and comedians, as well as discounted foods and drinks courtesy of MTN MoMo Uganda Limited. The Uganda Red Cross Society, Prudential Uganda and C-Care IMC were on hand to provide relief and first aid services for free.

Below is the list of the 2022 MTN Marathon winners and what they won.

2022 MTN Kampala Marathon Winners 42Km (Full Marathon) – Men Position Name Time Prize amount (UGX) 1 Soyekwo Chebet (Uganda) 2:17:01 42,000,000 2 Samuel Kalalei (Kenya) 2:17:20 21,000,000 3 Nassan Ayeko (Uganda) 2:18:16 10,500,000 4 Moses Kiprop (Uganda) 2:18:19 6,000,000 5 Ezekiel Kiplimo (Uganda) 2:19:13 5,000,000 6 Philip Kiplimo (Uganda) 2:19:17 4,000,000 7 Vitalis Kwemoi (Uganda) 2:19:20 2,000,000 8 Jonathan Akankwasa (Uganda) 2:20:30 1,500,000 9 Michael Mutai 2:21:20 1,000,000 10 Evan Target (Uganda) 2:21:45 500,000 42Km (Full Marathon)- Women 1 Juliet Chekwel (Uganda) 2:39:18 42,000,000 2 Beatrice Jepkemboi (Kenya) 2:45:20 21,000,000 3 Nelly Jepkrul (Kenya) 2:47:43 10,500,000 4 Gladys Jemeli (Uganda) 2:47:43 6,000,000 5 Emily Chebet (Uganda) 2:48:25 5,000,000 6 Hana Gute (Uganda) 2:49:17 4,000,000 7 Nancy Cheptegei (Uganda) 2:53:20 2,000,000 8 Priscilla Chelangat (Uganda) 2:54:24 1,500,000 9 Hakim Ddumba (Uganda) 2:55:56 1,000,000 10 Esther Chebet (Uganda) 3:02:13 500,000 21 KM (Half Marathon) – Men 1 Maxwell Kortex Rotich (Uganda) 1:03:34 20,000,000 2 Victor Kwemoi (Uganda) 1:04:08 10,000,000 3 Oscar Kibet (Uganda) 1:04:16 5,000,000 4 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (Uganda) 1:04:17 2,000,000 5 Nelson Wakana (Uganda) 1:04:18 1,000,000 21 KM (Half Marathon) – Women 1 Mercilyne Chelangat (Uganda) 1:12:43 20,000,000 2 Annet Chemengich Chelangat (Uganda) 1:12:59 10,000,000 3 Julie Nantume (Uganda) 1:14:51 5,000,000 4 Apofia Naisikwe (Uganda) 1:15:26 2,000,000 5 Patience Ainembabazi (Uganda) 1:15:26 1,000,000 10KM Race – Men 1 Ali Chebures (Uganda) 0:29:32 3,000,000 2 Kevin Kibet (Uganda) 0:29:39 2,000,000 3 Dan Kibet (Uganda) 0:29:41 1,500,000 4 Denis Cherotich (Uganda) 0:29:50 1,000,000 5 Ezekiel Mutai 0:29:51 500,000 10KM Race Women 1 Lovis Niwagaba (Uganda) 0:30:31 3,000,000 2 Janat Chemusto (Uganda) 0:33:16 2,000,000 3 Belinda Chemutai (Uganda) 0:33:27 1,500,000 4 Joy Chetoyek (Uganda) 0:33:46 1,000,000 5 Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda) 0:34:42 500,000 10KM Wheelchair Race – Men 1 Richard Ocira n/a 3,000,000 2 Kevin Mubiru n/a 1,500,000 3 Brian Mugabe n/a 1,000,000 10KM Wheelchair Race – Women 1 Pauline Achai n/a 3,000,000 2 Lorna Lamono n/a 1,500,000 3 Acen Florence n/a 1,000,000