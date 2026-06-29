Why Gen. Salim Saleh Still Matters: The Quiet Hand Behind Uganda’s Seat of Power

When Uganda’s political temperature rises, one name quietly finds its way into the conversation—Gen. Salim Saleh.

He rarely addresses the media. He hardly seeks the spotlight. Yet behind many of the country’s biggest political and security decisions, his fingerprints are often visible.

That is because Saleh occupies a unique place in Uganda’s power structure.

As President Yoweri Museveni’s younger brother and one of the key commanders who fought in the NRA bush war, Saleh is not just another senior government official. His influence comes from history, trust and decades of experience inside the country’s security and political establishment.

For years, he has played the role of mediator, adviser and problem solver whenever the government faces difficult political moments. While others engage in public battles, Saleh often prefers quiet conversations behind closed doors.

His style has always been practical rather than ideological. Unlike many hardliners, he has never shied away from speaking to opposition leaders if he believes dialogue can ease political tensions. To him, keeping the country stable and ensuring the system remains intact has often mattered more than scoring political points.

That is why his recent handwritten note to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, attracted so much attention.

In the letter, Saleh advised that Justice Minister Norbert Mao should receive a full briefing from the military and intelligence services on the legal and security issues surrounding opposition figures Dr. Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago.

At first glance, it may look like an ordinary administrative suggestion.

But it says much more.

The message suggests that Saleh believes government institutions must work from the same page, especially on politically sensitive matters. If the military, intelligence agencies and civilian leaders tell different stories, the government risks appearing confused. That confusion creates room for speculation, criticism and pressure from both the public and the international community.

Saleh’s intervention was therefore less about directing investigations and more about improving coordination.

Norbert Mao occupies an important position in government. Besides serving as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, he also chairs the government’s Human Rights Committee. Saleh appears to believe that such a senior civilian official cannot effectively defend government decisions without first understanding the intelligence informing those decisions.

In many ways, this reflects how Saleh has operated throughout his career. Rather than rushing to the front pages, he often focuses on keeping different centres of power talking to one another.

The letter also offers a glimpse into Uganda’s future leadership transition.

As Gen. Muhoozi increasingly assumes greater responsibilities within the security establishment, Saleh continues to provide the institutional memory that comes with nearly four decades at the centre of power. His guidance helps connect the generation that fought the liberation war with a younger leadership preparing to inherit greater responsibility.

Whether one agrees with the government’s politics or not, it is difficult to ignore Saleh’s enduring influence.

His role has never been defined by official titles alone. Instead, it rests on relationships, credibility within the security establishment and the confidence placed in him by President Museveni over many years.

That is why, even today, a short handwritten note from Salim Saleh can carry more political weight than lengthy public statements from many serving officials.

Sometimes, power speaks loudly.

Sometimes, it writes quietly on a single sheet of paper.