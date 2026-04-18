7 Wonders of Kampala: A Journey Through History, Faith, and Heritage

By Namatovu Brenda Fancy

“Say Less, Sell More”

The journey began at Sheraton Hotel with an inspiring send-off. Mrs. Juliana Kagwa (Natale), CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, introduced a powerful new mantra: “Say Less, Sell More.”The event brought together tourism leaders including the Sheraton ED, CEO of Promote Tourism Africa, Miss Tourism Uganda Queens, Miss Uganda foundation, travel specialists, and tourism influencers like Mr. Wasswa Emma (@themadman), ATEI (Miss climate change awareness Uganda). NTV’s Travel program presenter guided us through this remarkable journey.

Wonder 1: Nakasero Hill: The Heart of Kampala

At Nakasero Hill, we visited the Independence Monument and City Square, learning that any new government must first control this heavily guarded square. The area houses Kampala’s oldest monuments, each telling stories of the nation’s journey.

Wonder 2: Old Kampala Hill: Where It All Began

Ascending Old Kampala Hill, we discovered the original settlement of Kampala and visited the magnificent Gaddafi Mosque, offering panoramic city views.

Wonder 3: Lubaga Hill: Faith and History

At Lubaga Cathedral, we witnessed the launch of the Lubaga Catholic Museum and learned profound narratives about Christianity’s spread in Buganda and early believers’ sacrifices.

Wonder 4: Mengo Hill: Royal Heritage

Mengo Hill revealed Buganda’s monarchy:The Kabaka’s Palace: The reigning Kabaka doesn’t reside here. We discovered Idi Amin’s torture chambers, a dark historical chapter.Milo ya Kabaka: All 56 Buganda clans are represented by 56 trees along the Kabaka Njagala road.Administrative Building: The Ngalabi drum symbolizes the King’s directness, he never beats around the bush.

Wonder 5: Kasubi Tombs: Where Heritage Shines

The UNESCO World Heritage Site welcomed us traditionally. We entered Bajabakula (built by Kabaka Muteesa I) before proceeding to Muzibu Azaala Mpanga.Here we encountered the profound belief: “Kabaka abulububuzi taffa ngabalala”—meaning kings don’t die; they get lost in the forest. The main house features concentric rings representing the Kabaka, royals, clan leaders, and all 56 clans, supported by 56 pillars—a powerful unity symbol.

Wonder 6: Bahai Temple: Africa’s First Worship Temple

On Mulago Hill stands Africa’s first Bahai Temple, dedicated to unity, incorporating Christian and Islamic teachings. The breathtaking green views celebrated conservation. Though services run 10:30-11:30 Sundays, we found people praying throughout the day.

Wonder 7: Namugongo Martyrs Shrine: Faith Tested

Anglican Side: We learned how martyrs died refusing to renounce their faith. Bishop Nkoyoyo transformed this site with Anglican support. We visited where 23 Anglican martyrs rest, singing hymn “Praise the Lord,” leaving spiritually refilled.Catholic Side: We saw holy water outlets and learned where 22 Catholic martyrs rest. With June 3rd, 2026 approaching, pilgrims from across East Africa will converge here to strengthen their faith.

In Conclusion

Returning to Sheraton, we captured more than photographs—we gained a deeper understanding of Kampala’s wonders, the faith that built them, and the people preserving them. This journey proved: “Say Less, Sell More.” The experience sold itself.

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