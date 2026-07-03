Parliament Comms Chief Chris Obore to Miss MPs Induction Following High-Profile Corruption Arrest

KAMPALA – Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, and former towering Investigations Editor for Daily Monitor, Chris Obore will miss a high-profile media training session for lawmakers at Speke Resort Munyonyo following his dramatic arrest on multi-million shilling corruption charges.

Obore was slated as the key resource person for a crucial session titled “Parliament and the Media: How to utilise and engage with media,” scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 12:30-1:00PM.

The session was part of an ongoing, intensive induction workshop designed to equip newly elected Members of the 12th Parliament with essential public engagement and legislative skills.

According to the official parliamentary programme, Obore’s 30-minute slot was scheduled for 12:30 PM, immediately following a presentation on patriotism and political leadership.

Swept Up in SACCO Probe

The former anti-corruption media czar, turned parliament mouthpiece, was arrested on Thursday, July 2, alongside seven other senior parliamentary officials during a sweep by detectives from the Inspectorate of Government (IGG).

The arrests follow an intense probe into the alleged systemic misuse of funds within the Uganda Parliamentary Cooperative Savings and Credit Society (SACCO).

Obore and his co-accused face severe charges, including:

Embezzlement of public funds

Money laundering

Abuse of office

Following their arrest, the officials were arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nakasero and subsequently remanded to Luzira Prison.

A Widening Investigation

The IGG confirmed that the operation is part of a broader, ongoing investigation into deep-seated financial irregularities within parliament’s administrative structures.

Other high-ranking officials caught in the dragnet include:

Daniel Adilo – Director of Human Resources

Leonard Okema – Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker

Several principal parliamentary officers and the SACCO Chief Executive Officer.

Parliament Silent on Replacement

The sudden arrests have triggered a firestorm on social media, with citizens and political analysts questioning who will step in to guide the new lawmakers through the vital media relations training.

Parliament has yet to issue an official statement regarding Obore’s legal troubles or announce a replacement facilitator for Saturday’s session.

The scandal hits at a critical juncture for the 12th Parliament, which has been under immense public pressure to improve its transparency, public communication, and media relations in the digital era.