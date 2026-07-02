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IN THE DOCK: Chris Obore, 6 other senior Parliament officials arrested in sweeping IGG graft sting

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
@IGGUganda has arrested seven senior officials from @Parliament_Ug over corruption allegations. They will be arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court today.

KAMPALA – In a high-stakes anti-corruption sweep that has sent shockwaves through the legislative corridors of power, Uganda’s Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has arrested seven senior parliamentary officials, including high-profile communications director Chris Obore.

Contents
The ApprehendedNet Tightens Around Parliament

The state watchdog confirmed the morning blitz on Thursday, revealing that the disgraced officials are slated to face immediate arraignment before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The aggressive enforcement action follows intense, quiet investigations tracking deep-rooted institutional rot, systemic financial abuse, and irregular administrative maneuvers within various departments, including the powerful Office of the Speaker.

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The Apprehended

The IGG has processed and detailed the high-ranking officials currently in state custody:

  • Chris Obore – Director of Communications and Public Affairs

  • Daniel Adilo – Director of Human Resources

  • Leonard Okema – Executive Secretary, Office of the Speaker

  • Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu – Principal Research Officer

  • Emmanuel Emuron Okwi – Principal Protocol Officer

  • Vincent Otebata – Capacity Development Officer

  • Methods Murebe – CEO, Uganda Parliamentary Cooperative Savings & Credit Society Ltd (SACCO)

Net Tightens Around Parliament

The IGG released mugshots and official documentation of the suspects, noting that the operation is the direct outcome of watertight intelligence gathered via whistleblowers, public petitions, and covert state investigations.

Insiders close to the ongoing probe intimate that the multi-layered case file focuses on massive financial mismanagement, embezzlement, and systemic abuse of office. Investigators are specifically examining the alleged plunder and misuse of parliamentary SACCO funds alongside irregular operational expenditures linked to top legislative leadership.

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Institutional Breakdown: This major raid marks a dramatic escalation in the IGG’s wider anti-graft crackdown, coming hot on the heels of major arrests inside the Office of the Prime Minister’s refugee department.

Parliament has sat firmly in the crosshairs of severe public fury and intensifying security scrutiny over the past year. Sustained citizen protests and damning investigative loops have consistently exposed deep vulnerabilities in public fund management within the august house.

The accused officials are expected to be formally hit with charges as soon as they step into the Anti-Corruption Court dock.


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