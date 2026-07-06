Catholic Priest warns booming DNA test industry is destroying Ugandan families; ‘Go back to traditional ways’

KAMPALA – A Catholic priest has issued an urgent plea to Ugandans, calling on families to prioritise traditional mediation over DNA paternity testing in a bid to halt a wave of broken homes across the country.

Fr Joseph John Baptist Ssenkaali who is also the assistant judicial vicar of Kampala Archdiocese warned that the surging popularity of scientific paternity verification is escalating domestic conflicts and tearing the social fabric apart. Speaking to reporters in Kampala, the cleric argued that cultural and religious approaches should be exhausted first to preserve family unity.

“We need to go back to our traditional ways of mediation before these DNA cases escalate and destroy families,” Fr Ssenkaali said. “Paternity matters have become very sensitive. Before rushing to tests, let families and elders sit down and resolve these issues amicably through dialogue and cultural processes.”

‘Children are blessings’

The priest who ministers at Mutundwe Parish emphasised that while DNA testing reveals uncomfortable truths, the emotional and social fallout often leads to immediate marital breakdown and long-term trauma for children.

“Children are blessings. We should protect the family unit first,” Fr Ssenkaali added, gesturing passionately during the interview. “Traditional leaders and the church can help mediate so that we don’t lose the fabric of our society.”

A booming, bitter industry

Uganda has seen a dramatic spike in demand for paternity DNA tests over recent years. Private and public testing centres have reported unprecedented volumes as a growing number of men seek scientific confirmation of biological fatherhood.

The trend has sparked a fierce national debate:

The Fallout: Numerous high-profile marriages and families have collapsed after results revealed non-paternity.

The Counter-Argument: Critics and traditionalists are calling for greater caution, tolerance, and a return to foundational social structures.

Fr Ssenkaali is not alone in his anxiety. A growing chorus of religious and traditional leaders have recently weighed in, advocating for African cultural practices of counselling and mediation rather than an immediate reliance on science.

As public discourse intensifies, Uganda remains deeply divided on how to balance modern technology with longstanding cultural values in resolving its most sensitive domestic secrets.