Museveni Defends Security Crackdown, Addresses ‘Disappearances’, Besigye Trial in National Address

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has defended the recent actions of Uganda’s security agencies, saying the country will not retreat in the fight against criminals and groups seeking to destabilize peace.

In a nationally televised address on Saturday evening, Museveni responded to growing public concern over reported disappearances, illegal detentions and the prolonged prosecution of opposition figure Kizza Besigye, insisting that security operations are aimed at protecting Uganda rather than violating citizens’ rights.

The President said he decided to address the nation following concerns raised by religious leaders and international actors over the country’s security situation.

Religious leaders raised concerns

Museveni revealed that he recently held two meetings with leaders from the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, who expressed concern that the peace the country has enjoyed for decades was being undermined by reports of disappearances and unlawful detentions.

According to the President, the religious leaders warned that many Ugandans, who often praise the country’s peace by saying “Wakili, twebakka kutulo” (at least we sleep peacefully), were beginning to lose confidence because of the allegations.

His remarks also come amid increased international scrutiny over Uganda’s human rights record, including recent concerns raised by the United Nations regarding the detention of political and civic actors.

Museveni defends security operations

The President dismissed claims that Uganda is returning to the dark days of past regimes, arguing that current security operations are fundamentally different from the abuses witnessed before the National Resistance Movement came to power.

He said the country’s security agencies are targeting individuals involved in violent activities, including attempts to burn parts of Kampala and disrupt constitutional processes.

Museveni maintained that the government remains committed to preserving peace while ensuring that criminal elements do not destabilize the country.

Criticises colonial justice system

A significant part of the President’s speech focused on what he described as weaknesses in Uganda’s inherited colonial justice system.

He argued that traditional African justice placed greater emphasis on establishing the truth, unlike modern legal systems, which he said often allow suspects to exploit legal technicalities.

“The tragic-comic practice of the defence dedicating itself to obscuring the facts is foreign to our indigenous system. The colonial concept that somebody can commit an offence and then deny it represents impunity,” Museveni said.

To illustrate his point, the President recalled the case of a National Resistance Army fighter identified as Zabuloni, who was publicly executed during the bush war after killing three civilians while drunk.

Museveni said the decision demonstrated the movement’s commitment to justice and accountability, despite arguments by lawyers that intoxication reduced the soldier’s responsibility.

Speaks on Besigye case

Museveni also referred to the ongoing prosecution of Besigye, expressing frustration over what he described as repeated legal tactics that have delayed the conclusion of the case.

He insisted that all suspects should face justice without unnecessary delays, saying the judicial process should prioritise establishing the truth.

Praises new generation of military leaders

The President acknowledged that many of the original commanders who fought alongside him during the liberation struggle are no longer in active service, with several having died over the years.

He said their absence created room for individuals he described as careerists and opportunists, whom he blamed for corruption within the military, including theft of fuel and army supplies.

Museveni, however, said the emergence of younger officers under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba has strengthened professionalism within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Warns hawkers and wetland encroachers

Beyond security, the President reiterated the government’s position on street hawking and environmental conservation.

He backed ongoing operations against street vendors, saying hawking undermines public health, blocks roads and deprives government of tax revenue.

Museveni said local authorities should instead provide organised trading spaces where vendors can operate legally.

On environmental protection, he vowed that government would continue evicting people occupying wetlands and forest reserves.

He warned that destruction of wetlands threatens Uganda’s rainfall patterns and agricultural productivity, saying natural ecosystems remain critical to the country’s future.

Calls for participation in local elections

As Uganda prepares for village-level elections this month, Museveni urged citizens to actively participate in the National Resistance Movement mobilisation meetings and the upcoming Local Council and Women Council elections.

He encouraged Ugandans to use the electoral process to remove corrupt local leaders and strengthen accountability in programmes such as the Parish Development Model.

“Corrupt people are easy to defeat,” Museveni said. “Report them and vote them out.”