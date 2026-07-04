Decentralisation Drives Better Services as Makindye Ssabagabo Leaders Commit to Stronger Governance

MAKINDYE SSABAGABO MUNICIPALITY, UGANDA — As Uganda’s urban centres rapidly expand, the success of local governments increasingly hinges on how effectively they leverage decentralisation to deliver quality public services.

​This was the central theme during a recent induction workshop for the newly elected political and technical leaders of Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality. Throughout the engagement, participants pledged to strengthen accountability, improve financial management, and enhance grassroots service delivery.

​The workshop equipped councillors and technical officers with practical skills in development planning, programme-based budgeting, procurement, and financial oversight, aiming to help the municipality respond more efficiently to community needs.

​A Call for Servant Leadership

​Ben Kumumanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, challenged the leaders to embrace a model of servant leadership founded on integrity, humility, and public commitment.

​”The most valuable asset of a leader is not merely knowledge, but a willingness to listen, serve others, and make decisions that promote the common good,” Kumumanya said. He urged attendees to uphold honesty, combat corruption, and respect their respective institutional roles to fortify Uganda’s decentralisation system.

​Workshop participants noted that the orientation deepened their understanding of governance principles. They emphasized that decentralisation remains one of Uganda’s most significant governance reforms because it shifts decision-making power directly to the citizens. By empowering local governments to map out priorities, draft development plans, and manage resources, the system ensures communities directly influence service delivery.

​Ultimately, local residents stand to benefit through improved road networks, better healthcare, quality education, cleaner urban spaces, reliable water services, and swifter responses to local emergencies.

​Revenue and Unity

​Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality Mayor, John Bosco Sserunkuma Galabuzi, noted that local governments can only build true credibility when residents see tangible results from the taxes they pay.

​”Our growing local revenue reflects increasing public confidence,” Galabuzi said. “When residents witness improved roads, cleaner communities, and better municipal services, they become far more willing to contribute toward local development.”

​He emphasized that seamless cooperation between political leaders and the technical team is essential for sustainable development, calling unity and shared responsibility the bedrock of successful local governance.

​Town Clerk Moses Otimong reinforced this, urging leaders to prioritize data-driven planning and prudent financial discipline.

​”Development begins with proper planning. Every shilling entrusted to this municipality must be used efficiently to transform the lives of our people,” Otimong said.

​Officials from the Ministry of Local Government also reminded participants that while Local Government Development Plans must be heavily informed by local community consultations, they must remain strictly aligned with Uganda’s National Development Plan (NDP).

​Navigating Resource Constraints

​Despite the optimistic outlook, the workshop highlighted a critical bottleneck facing local authorities: limited financial resources. Participants observed that while the municipality shoulders multiplying responsibilities across education, healthcare, road maintenance, and sanitation, central funding has not kept pace with the needs of a booming urban population.

​To bridge this gap, leaders called for a three-pronged approach: increased central government support, aggressive local revenue mobilization, and tighter internal financial discipline.

​Echoing these thoughts, Nakito Ester, the Direct Councillor for Lubugumu Cell, speaking on behalf of the councillors, noted that the induction successfully demystified the complexities of planning, budgeting, and oversight. She stressed that effective leadership requires continuous, transparent engagement with constituents so that public funds directly target community priorities.

​As the workshop concluded, leaders resolved to implement the municipality’s Five-Year Development Plan with renewed commitment. The collective takeaway was clear: decentralisation only delivers meaningful results when backed by capable leadership and accountable institutions. Ultimately, citizens will judge the success of local governance not by policy documents, but by the tangible development that reaches their doorsteps.