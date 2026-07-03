Women Dominate as Over 1,200 Graduate at Uganda Christian University’s 27th Graduation Ceremony

By Brian Mugenyi

MUKONO, UGANDA — Uganda Christian University (UCU) celebrated a major academic milestone as 1,274 students graduated during the first session of its 27th Graduation Ceremony. In a striking trend, women emerged as the dominant force in both enrollment and academic excellence.

Held on Friday at the main campus in Mukono, the event marked the first of four newly introduced graduation sessions designed to allow students to receive their qualifications promptly upon finishing their studies.

Of the graduating class, women accounted for 698 graduates (55 percent), while men made up 576 (45 percent). This shift highlights the rising participation and achievement of women in Uganda’s higher education sector.

A Record-Breaking Cohort

The university also celebrated its highest number of First-Class honors since its inception, with 102 students achieving the distinction. Women led the charge once again, securing 60 First-Class degrees compared to 42 attained by men.

At the top of the entire graduating class was Don Acheng, who earned a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management with a staggering Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.91. Among the male graduates, Marvin Tumsiime was the top performer, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a 4.85 GPA. Emmanuel Nsubuga was recognized as the best science graduate, achieving a 4.79 GPA in Data Science and Analytics.

The ceremony was presided over by the Chief Guest, Rt. Rev. Dr. Henry Luke Orombi, former Chancellor of UCU (2004–2012). The event was also streamed live on YouTube, drawing parents, alumni, and well-wishers from around the globe.

Leadership Anchored in Integrity

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi congratulated the graduates, reminding them that academic success must be paired with character.

“Today we celebrate 1,274 graduates… including 102 First-Class achievers,” Prof. Mushengyezi said. “As you join the global community, remember that true success is measured by your service to others, your integrity in leadership, and your faithfulness in every endeavor.”

He urged the graduates to uphold the Christian values instilled by the university and act as agents of positive transformation.

The Chairperson of the University Council, Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa, echoed these sentiments, describing graduation as a milestone of both celebration and duty.

“Graduation is much more than the conferral of degrees and diplomas. It is a celebration of resilience, sacrifice, and determination,” Prof. Olwa noted. “It also marks the beginning of a new chapter that requires moral courage, ethical leadership, and integrity.”

Transforming Society

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, challenged the graduates to protect UCU’s sterling reputation.

“Go out and represent Uganda Christian University with discipline, integrity, and excellence,” Archbishop Kaziimba urged. “Let your character become your greatest testimony, and use the knowledge you have acquired to serve your communities.”

Education experts note that the exceptional performance of female graduates at UCU reflects a broader national trend, where women are increasingly leading in university enrollment, completion rates, and top-tier academic performance. Furthermore, the record number of First-Class honors underscores UCU’s rigorous commitment to academic excellence and leadership development.

For the Class of 2026, the day marked the transition into diverse opportunities across public service, corporate business, research, ministry, and entrepreneurship. For the 698 women graduates, the day was more than a numerical victory—it was a powerful statement of leadership and their growing role in Uganda’s socioeconomic transformation.