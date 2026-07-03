Community NewsEducationNews

Women Dominate as Over 1,200 Graduate at Uganda Christian University’s 27th Graduation Ceremony

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

By Brian Mugenyi

Contents
A Record-Breaking CohortLeadership Anchored in IntegrityTransforming Society

MUKONO, UGANDA — Uganda Christian University (UCU) celebrated a major academic milestone as 1,274 students graduated during the first session of its 27th Graduation Ceremony. In a striking trend, women emerged as the dominant force in both enrollment and academic excellence.

Held on Friday at the main campus in Mukono, the event marked the first of four newly introduced graduation sessions designed to allow students to receive their qualifications promptly upon finishing their studies.

- Advertisement -

Of the graduating class, women accounted for 698 graduates (55 percent), while men made up 576 (45 percent). This shift highlights the rising participation and achievement of women in Uganda’s higher education sector.

A Record-Breaking Cohort

The university also celebrated its highest number of First-Class honors since its inception, with 102 students achieving the distinction. Women led the charge once again, securing 60 First-Class degrees compared to 42 attained by men.

At the top of the entire graduating class was Don Acheng, who earned a Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management with a staggering Grade Point Average (GPA) of 4.91. Among the male graduates, Marvin Tumsiime was the top performer, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a 4.85 GPA. Emmanuel Nsubuga was recognized as the best science graduate, achieving a 4.79 GPA in Data Science and Analytics.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony was presided over by the Chief Guest, Rt. Rev. Dr. Henry Luke Orombi, former Chancellor of UCU (2004–2012). The event was also streamed live on YouTube, drawing parents, alumni, and well-wishers from around the globe.

Leadership Anchored in Integrity

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi congratulated the graduates, reminding them that academic success must be paired with character.

“Today we celebrate 1,274 graduates… including 102 First-Class achievers,” Prof. Mushengyezi said. “As you join the global community, remember that true success is measured by your service to others, your integrity in leadership, and your faithfulness in every endeavor.”

He urged the graduates to uphold the Christian values instilled by the university and act as agents of positive transformation.

- Advertisement -

The Chairperson of the University Council, Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa, echoed these sentiments, describing graduation as a milestone of both celebration and duty.

“Graduation is much more than the conferral of degrees and diplomas. It is a celebration of resilience, sacrifice, and determination,” Prof. Olwa noted. “It also marks the beginning of a new chapter that requires moral courage, ethical leadership, and integrity.”

Transforming Society

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, challenged the graduates to protect UCU’s sterling reputation.

“Go out and represent Uganda Christian University with discipline, integrity, and excellence,” Archbishop Kaziimba urged. “Let your character become your greatest testimony, and use the knowledge you have acquired to serve your communities.”

Education experts note that the exceptional performance of female graduates at UCU reflects a broader national trend, where women are increasingly leading in university enrollment, completion rates, and top-tier academic performance. Furthermore, the record number of First-Class honors underscores UCU’s rigorous commitment to academic excellence and leadership development.

For the Class of 2026, the day marked the transition into diverse opportunities across public service, corporate business, research, ministry, and entrepreneurship. For the 698 women graduates, the day was more than a numerical victory—it was a powerful statement of leadership and their growing role in Uganda’s socioeconomic transformation.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article XENOPHOBIA: Government Evacuates 424 Ugandans From South Africa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

ALHAJI FARUK KIRUNDA: Why LC 1 and 11 elections matter 

Ugandans countrywide are set to vote Local Council 1 (village/cell) and 11…

By
watchdog
7 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

‘General’ Moses Bigirwa Eyes Key Political Role as Alliance with Minister Justine Nameere Deepens

KAMPALA – In a shift that is shaking up Uganda’s digital and…

3 Min Read
NationalNewsPolitics

Bobi Wine Unfollows Everyone on TikTok Except NTV Uganda Amid Media Crackdown

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi…

3 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 868 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4444 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

FREDRICK BEINOMUGISHA: Unemployment and working full-time and not affording basic life needs- Which is the real economic crisis?

A post, reportedly attributed to Andrew Kyamagero, has been circulating…

OP-ED: Uganda’s $500 Billion Economy Will Be Built on Wires, Not Just Watts

By Joel Aita I have spent…

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: A Nation Contaminated: How Corruption is Eroding Uganda’s Soul

‘Corruption’ originates from the Latin word…

EDRINE BENESA: ATMS Is Uganda’s Chance to Industrialise Faster Than History Intended

  ATMS is more than a…

#OutToLunch: Africa must level up if the continent is to create a trillionaire

By Denis Jjuuko There was hullabaloo…