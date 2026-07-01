‘General’ Moses Bigirwa Eyes Key Political Role as Alliance with Minister Justine Nameere Deepens

KAMPALA – In a shift that is shaking up Uganda’s digital and grassroots political landscape, Common Man’s Party Secretary General Moses Bigirwa—popularly known as the “Political General”—is dropping hints of a major political realignment.

Speculation is rife that Bigirwa is eyeing a significant political role, heavily backed by the rising influence of State Minister for Local Government and Masaka City Woman MP, Hon. Justine Nameere Nsubuga.

The deepening alliance between the two was on full display on June 30, 2026, at the Landstar Hotel in Kampala, during an awards ceremony hosted by the Association of Online Political Analysts.

Nameere, increasingly referred to by insiders as “Commander 001” for her sharp mobilization skills, was the guest of honor at the event celebrating an award bestowed upon Bigirwa.

A ‘Meeting of Minds’

Dressed elegantly in red, Minister Nameere used the platform to call for a new era of civic engagement, urging political movements to look beyond mere rhetoric.

“We need leadership and civic discipleship from every corner of society,” Nameere stated, challenging political platforms to actively mobilize everyday citizens into the money economy to accelerate socio-economic transformation.

The award event is just the latest in a series of highly visible interactions between the two. Insiders point to a recent courtesy visit by Gen. Bigirwa to Nameere’s ministerial office, where the duo reportedly held closed-door discussions on national mobilization strategies and effective grassroots governance.

Sources close to both camps describe the relationship as a genuine “meeting of minds,” with Bigirwa leveraging his massive online reach and digital networks to complement Nameere’s formal NRM structures.

‘Gumite’: The Undefeatable Alliance

The mutual admiration is not new. Bigirwa has previously been a vocal defender of Nameere during her recent parliamentary and electoral hurdles. He famously described her in media appearances as “gumite”—a Luganda term for an incredibly tough, resilient actor who can weather any political storm—and warned critics that “temumusobola” (she is too formidable to be defeated).

Political analysts suggest this partnership is a calculated, symbiotic masterstroke:

For Nameere: Bigirwa offers a direct pipeline to younger, hyper-connected demographics and dominant online political commentators, boosting her clout as a fresh, modern asset for the NRM.

For Bigirwa and the CMP: Nameere provides a direct bridge to cabinet-level influence and formal NRM power structures, paving the way for a potential “big deal” or institutional deployment ahead of upcoming political cycles.

As Uganda increasingly blends traditional grassroots politics with digital warfare, the Nameere-Bigirwa axis represents a potent new front. Whether this culminates in an official NRM docket for the “Political General” remains to be seen, but the political temperature in Kampala is undeniably rising.